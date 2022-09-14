ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Five Tigers who boosted their stock against San Jose State

By Justin Hokanson
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epTRZ_0hvEyQEn00
Eku Leota (Photo by Erik Rank/Auburn Live)

Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
SAN JOSE, CA
crescentcitysports.com

De La Salle High School announces 2022 Sports Hall of Fame class

Created in 2000, the De La Salle High School Sports Hall of Fame recognizes those individuals for exhibiting athletic excellence and bringing distinction to De La Salle and its athletic programs. De La Salle is pleased to announce the 23rd class of inductees for this year’s Sports Hall of Fame: Allan “Biss” Bissinger (’70), Grayden Griener (’03), and Erin (Nolan) Young (’03).
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TMZ.com

California H.S. Football Coach Shot At School After Breaking Up Fight

A high school football coach was shot after breaking up a fight at the school's campus this week ... and the terrifying incident was all caught on video. The Vallejo Police Department says the shooting happened in front of Vallejo H.S. in Northern California after classes had ended at around 3:45 PM on Tuesday.
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#Stock
San José Spotlight

San Jose housing shortage is the worst in the U.S.

San Jose’s housing crisis is the worst of any major U.S. city due to its limited supply of homes. That’s according to a recent study from Angi which says the San Jose metro area, which includes San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara is faring worse than other major metro cities like Washington D.C., San Francisco and Boston in terms of housing supply. The study employed several factors, including listing rates for new housing on the market, amount of residents moving in and out of the metro area and changes in housing prices.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area rain could be heavier than expected this weekend

(KRON) — Rain is in the forecast this weekend with a storm front moving in that’s expected to bring widespread showers to much of the Bay Area starting on Saturday and heading into Sunday. Although this weekend’s storm is earlier in the year than we would typically expect, it looks like it could bring a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco with Epic Views

Here’s the inside scoop on the best rooftop bars in San Francisco for al fresco drinks, tasty bar snacks, and views for days. Take cocktail hour to the next level with fresh air and a spectacular view at the best rooftop bars in San Francisco. The city’s year-round mild...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Bay Area

TikTok Headquarters Coming to the South Bay

The hottest and most controversial company in the world is coming to the Bay Area. From white-hot dances watched by tens of millions of people, to red-hot criticism dished out almost weekly, TikTok is once again in the spotlight -- but now, for moving to the Silicon Valley. "It's fantastic...
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 hospitalized, 1 critical, after collision on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose said three people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, following a collision between two vehicles on Tully Road Friday afternoon that may have resulted from a police chase.ALSO READ: Third grader fatally struck by vehicle in San Jose near Castlemont Elementary SchoolSan Jose police tweeted that they received a call at around 12:45 p.m. about two vehicles that collided at the intersection of Tully Road and Senter Road in East San Jose, causing injuries to the vehicle occupants.Police said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Offering Self-Defense Classes for AAPI Community

Across the Bay Area, community groups continue to look for ways to better protect the Asian American community, in the wake of a record surge in threats and attacks. As part of the effort, Santa Clara County is running some unique AAPI safety awareness training sessions. Wednesday’s session dealt with self-defense and looking for warning signs.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy