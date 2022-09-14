ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings & Stat Projections

By Shawn Childs
A tough matchup vs. the Patriots moves Diontae Johnson far down the wide receiver rankings list.

There weren't a whole lot of surprises at the top of the position so that makes the first couple tiers boilerplate. Things start to get interesting around where Keenan Allen should be. I'm not downgrading Mike Williams because of one so-so performance, plus the Chargers will need to score big to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Speaking of which, JuJu Smith-Schuster moves up into the WR1 conversation.

I'm still buying in on Gabriel Davis and Rashod Bateman moves up in a big way. I'm very bullish on Julio Jones, who got more targets than anticipated in Week 1.

I wasn't impressed with the Steelers gameplan to keep Diontae Johnson involved so I'm fading him a bit in a difficult matchup. We'll get a better feel for how good these defenses are with another game's worth of information to digest.

Updated : September 14, 2022

WEEK 2 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

