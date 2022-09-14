MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his cellphone at a Hardee’s drive-thru
WASHINGTON — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and has promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election , said Tuesday that the FBI had seized his cellphone and asked him about a county clerk in Colorado who has been charged with election tampering in a security breach of her county’s voting system last year.
Lindell said on his podcast, The Lindell Report, that he was stopped by FBI agents while going through a Hardee's drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota.
“He goes, ‘Well, I got some bad news.’ I’m like, OK, here it comes, right? He goes, ‘We’re taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone,'” Lindell said. “I said, ‘My whole company, I run five companies off that. I don’t have a computer, my hearing aids run off this, everything runs off my phone.'”
