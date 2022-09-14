ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his cellphone at a Hardee’s drive-thru

By Rebecca Shabad and Vaughn Hillyard
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfJyN_0hvExgNK00

WASHINGTON — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and has promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election , said Tuesday that the FBI had seized his cellphone and asked him about a county clerk in Colorado who has been charged with election tampering in a security breach of her county’s voting system last year.

Lindell said on his podcast, The Lindell Report, that he was stopped by FBI agents while going through a Hardee’s drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota.]

Tropical Depression 7 forms in the Atlantic Ocean

“He goes, ‘Well, I got some bad news.’ I’m like, OK, here it comes, right? He goes, ‘We’re taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone,'” Lindell said. “I said, ‘My whole company, I run five companies off that. I don’t have a computer, my hearing aids run off this, everything runs off my phone.'”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFLA

WFLA

94K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy