Notre Dame, IN

How an 0-2 start makes Notre Dame football veterans ‘sick’

By Tyler Horka
 3 days ago
Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer is trying to will the Irish out of their early season slump. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame is not used to being in such a precarious mid-season situation. The 0-2 start has made some veterans on the team "sick."

Deadspin

Brian Kelly vs. Mike Leach, a Notre Dame win watch, and more from college football’s unranked

There are so many good games featuring at least one ranked school this weekend that it’s easy to overlook the unranked matchups that are still compelling this early in the season before teams amass nicks and cuts and flaws and people deem their season a loss. If you’ve only got one TV/screen, you’re doing it wrong, but I like to refer to these as flip-around games.
NOTRE DAME, IN
thecomeback.com

Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start

Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
SOUTH BEND, IN
College Football News

Notre Dame vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

Notre Dame vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Notre Dame (0-2), Cal (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Former Irish quarterback seeks to help athletes navigate NIL space

In 2018, Arike Ogunbowale hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer beaters in the national semifinal and championship to earn the Notre Dame women’s basketball team its first national title since 2001. The historic feat further propelled Ogunbowale to stardom, even leading to an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Notre Dame officially dedicates 2.5 MW hydropower plant

The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., has officially dedicated its 2.5 MW small hydropower plant on the St. Joseph River. The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in 2019. Work concluded and the facility was commissioned in May 2022. The plant is located at Seitz Park,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/13

Warsaw picked up a nonconference win over Columbia City Tuesday night and did so in dominant fashion, winning 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-15) at home. The Tigers are now 12-6 this fall. Melaina Hawblitzel led the team with two aces and finished second on the squad with nine kills. Avery Hales...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
goshenindiana.org

BRIDGE CLOSURE: INDIANA AVENUE

The Indiana Bridge over the Elkhart River will be closed Tuesday, September 20, 2022 to all the Elkhart County highway to inspect it. The inspection will require a lift which will require closing the bridge and is expected to be completed in one day. Traffic will be diverted at Chicago...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts

Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
ELKHART, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 76-room hotel in Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Best Western Plus Warsaw, a 76-room hospitality property located in Warsaw, Indiana. Ebrahim Valliani, first vice president, and Michael Gantman, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook and Chicago Downtown offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Valliani and Gantman, with Josh Caruana, Indiana regional manager and broker of record, aiding in closing this transaction.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of strangulation, kidnapping in South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly strangling and kidnapping a woman in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jeffrey Williams, 28, was arrested on the charges of strangulation, domestic battery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, and intimidation. On Wednesday, South Bend Police were called to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

