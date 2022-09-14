BRISTOL – Bristol Vietnam veterans are being invited to the Mum Festival Hometown Hero Presentation as the featured Hometown Heroes of this year’s festivities. Slated for Sept. 23, the beginning day of the festival, at 5:30 p.m., veterans will be honored at the main stage, located on the field behind the new Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School. After the ceremony, veterans are invited to take part in other events that evening such as the Miss Mum Pageant Festival in the renewed Rockwell Theater; travel the festival’s midway; check out art in the Marquee Tent; grab a bite and and potentially create a tie-dye shirt. Headliner band Darik and The Funbags will also perform and a laser light show is anticipated.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO