Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Jonathan Matthew Jenkins, 20, of 31 Darling St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Erin March, 20, of 23 Mariondale Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Luis P. Silva-Gomes, 53, of 199 Division St., Waterbury, was charged Sept. 2 with third degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'

BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski

Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski, 85, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of 54 years to the late Edward Sadowski. Born Aug. 11, 1937 in New Britain at home, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marianna (Kalinowski) Sarnowski Sr.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol is turning teal

BRISTOL – In what has become a seasonal tradition, Bristol is turning teal this September with teal ribbons distributed throughout the city as a means of raising awareness to the fight against ovarian cancer. Teal ribbons have been run along the length of Main Street, currently, as September is...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol receives a grant to replace blighted tennis courts

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has received a grant from the Connecticut Urban Forest Council to replace the blighted tennis courts on Memorial Boulevard with an “urban garden.”. Sarah Larson, deputy superintendent of the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department said that the $35,000 grant will...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Stand Down will offer a 'one stop shop' for a variety of federal, state, local veterans' services

BRISTOL – Stand Down will offer a “one stop shop” for a variety of federal, state and local veterans’ services Sept. 23 at the Bristol Sports Armory. Stand Down will be held locally from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bristol Sports Armory at 61 Center Street. The event is being coordinated with the assistance of the Veterans Strong Community Center. Proof of veteran or current military status is required to access services.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Fund for blind, visually impaired students awards first scholarship

BRISTOL – The Bristol Lions Club/James J. Keating Scholarship Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation, set up to assist those students who are legally blind or vision impaired, has awarded its first scholarship to a Plymouth student. "Jeremey Evanoski, a Plymouth resident, received a $2,800 scholarship from the...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol City Council approves two resolutions

BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Historical Society is taking sign-ups for West Cemetery Lantern Tour

BRISTOL – The Bristol Historical Society is now taking sign-ups for the West Cemetery Lantern Tour, which returns Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and will see actors portraying famous Bristol residents from the past. The lantern tours, sponsored by the Bristol Cemetery Commission and Bristol Historical Society, will step...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Senior Center hosts Informational Health Fair

BRISTOL – For its seventh year, the Bristol Senior Center hosted its Informational Health Fair to offer a variety of services, screenings and people to answer questions and provide resources about all things pertaining to the health and care of older area residents. “It’s a pretty big deal for...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville football looking to dent Bloomfield's armor Thursday night

BLOOMFIELD – The Plainville Blue Devils had their offense turned on its head last Thursday when starting quarterback MJ Bakaysa went down with a season-ending injury and subsequently throwing sophomore Dom Abarno into the fire on the opening drive of the season. Abarno will have to grow up fast...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Vietnam veterans are being invited to the Mum Festival Hometown Hero Presentation

BRISTOL – Bristol Vietnam veterans are being invited to the Mum Festival Hometown Hero Presentation as the featured Hometown Heroes of this year’s festivities. Slated for Sept. 23, the beginning day of the festival, at 5:30 p.m., veterans will be honored at the main stage, located on the field behind the new Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School. After the ceremony, veterans are invited to take part in other events that evening such as the Miss Mum Pageant Festival in the renewed Rockwell Theater; travel the festival’s midway; check out art in the Marquee Tent; grab a bite and and potentially create a tie-dye shirt. Headliner band Darik and The Funbags will also perform and a laser light show is anticipated.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall activities

BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall family fun each weekend, starting this weekend, Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. Cynthia Schug, manager at Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center at 750 Terryville Ave., said the nursery and garden center is all decorated for the fall, with scarecrows, cornstalks and hay bales.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

City to recognize Constitution Week

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol will present a proclamation to the Katherine Gaylord Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution this Saturday, recognizing the week of Sept. 17 as "Constitution Week." The Katherine Gaylord Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting with Mayor...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dodds' dream becomes reality as he heads from Lewis Mills to Indiana Tech for hockey

Being on the ice has always been a part of Hunter Dodds’ life. As far as he can remember, he has always loved playing hockey with his friends. While the sport itself always came natural to him, falling in love with skating was a different story. His father, David, said when Hunter Dodds was younger they lived in Minnesota, and as part of the culture out there, as soon as you can walk you head to the ice.
BURLINGTON, CT

