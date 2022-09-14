Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Jonathan Matthew Jenkins, 20, of 31 Darling St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Erin March, 20, of 23 Mariondale Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Luis P. Silva-Gomes, 53, of 199 Division St., Waterbury, was charged Sept. 2 with third degree...
Bristol Press
Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
Bristol Press
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski
Marion V. (Sarnowski) Sadowski, 85, of Southington passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the HOCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of 54 years to the late Edward Sadowski. Born Aug. 11, 1937 in New Britain at home, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Marianna (Kalinowski) Sarnowski Sr.
Bristol Press
Bristol is turning teal
BRISTOL – In what has become a seasonal tradition, Bristol is turning teal this September with teal ribbons distributed throughout the city as a means of raising awareness to the fight against ovarian cancer. Teal ribbons have been run along the length of Main Street, currently, as September is...
Bristol Press
Bristol receives a grant to replace blighted tennis courts
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has received a grant from the Connecticut Urban Forest Council to replace the blighted tennis courts on Memorial Boulevard with an “urban garden.”. Sarah Larson, deputy superintendent of the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department said that the $35,000 grant will...
Bristol Press
Stand Down will offer a 'one stop shop' for a variety of federal, state, local veterans' services
BRISTOL – Stand Down will offer a “one stop shop” for a variety of federal, state and local veterans’ services Sept. 23 at the Bristol Sports Armory. Stand Down will be held locally from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bristol Sports Armory at 61 Center Street. The event is being coordinated with the assistance of the Veterans Strong Community Center. Proof of veteran or current military status is required to access services.
Bristol Press
Fund for blind, visually impaired students awards first scholarship
BRISTOL – The Bristol Lions Club/James J. Keating Scholarship Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation, set up to assist those students who are legally blind or vision impaired, has awarded its first scholarship to a Plymouth student. "Jeremey Evanoski, a Plymouth resident, received a $2,800 scholarship from the...
Bristol Press
Farmer Minor and Daisy the Pig promote reading at Manross Memorial Library
BRISTOL – Farmer Paul Minor and Daisy the Pot-Bellied Pig spent the evening at Manross Memorial Library Wednesday to speak on the importance of education and reading and shared a little bit about Daisy’s story in one of their last programs in the northeast. Minor’s pug, Dixie Cup,...
Bristol Press
Bristol City Council approves two resolutions
BRISTOL – Bristol City Council voted to approve two resolutions looking to work with the land bank New Colony Development Corporation in remediating the old Sessions Building along Riverside Avenue at its Tuesday meeting. With the vote, the land bank would assume what meeting discussion described as around $1...
Bristol Press
Bristol Historical Society is taking sign-ups for West Cemetery Lantern Tour
BRISTOL – The Bristol Historical Society is now taking sign-ups for the West Cemetery Lantern Tour, which returns Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and will see actors portraying famous Bristol residents from the past. The lantern tours, sponsored by the Bristol Cemetery Commission and Bristol Historical Society, will step...
Bristol Press
Bristol Senior Center hosts Informational Health Fair
BRISTOL – For its seventh year, the Bristol Senior Center hosted its Informational Health Fair to offer a variety of services, screenings and people to answer questions and provide resources about all things pertaining to the health and care of older area residents. “It’s a pretty big deal for...
Bristol Press
Immanuel Lutheran Church is bringing its annual German Festival back Friday
BRISTOL – The Immanuel Lutheran Church is bringing its annual German Festival back Friday with a special fanfare and will celebrate its 130 years of existence with music, beer and community fellowship. Admission is free. The festival will continue from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6...
Bristol Press
Plainville football looking to dent Bloomfield's armor Thursday night
BLOOMFIELD – The Plainville Blue Devils had their offense turned on its head last Thursday when starting quarterback MJ Bakaysa went down with a season-ending injury and subsequently throwing sophomore Dom Abarno into the fire on the opening drive of the season. Abarno will have to grow up fast...
Bristol Press
Bristol Vietnam veterans are being invited to the Mum Festival Hometown Hero Presentation
BRISTOL – Bristol Vietnam veterans are being invited to the Mum Festival Hometown Hero Presentation as the featured Hometown Heroes of this year’s festivities. Slated for Sept. 23, the beginning day of the festival, at 5:30 p.m., veterans will be honored at the main stage, located on the field behind the new Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School. After the ceremony, veterans are invited to take part in other events that evening such as the Miss Mum Pageant Festival in the renewed Rockwell Theater; travel the festival’s midway; check out art in the Marquee Tent; grab a bite and and potentially create a tie-dye shirt. Headliner band Darik and The Funbags will also perform and a laser light show is anticipated.
Bristol Press
Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall activities
BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall family fun each weekend, starting this weekend, Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. Cynthia Schug, manager at Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center at 750 Terryville Ave., said the nursery and garden center is all decorated for the fall, with scarecrows, cornstalks and hay bales.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern's potential comeback runs out of gas, falling to Platt 29-22
Bristol Eastern fell victim to a come from behind victory by RHAM last week. This week, they almost completed their own 20-point comeback, but fell a little short after not being able to get a defensive stop late in their bout against Platt. The Platt Panthers defeated the Lancers 29-22...
Bristol Press
City to recognize Constitution Week
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol will present a proclamation to the Katherine Gaylord Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution this Saturday, recognizing the week of Sept. 17 as "Constitution Week." The Katherine Gaylord Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting with Mayor...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football scores 22 fourth-quarter points in one-point win over South Windsor
When a game is won by a margin of one point, there are countless big plays, turning points and heroes. And that was the story for the Bristol Central Rams who got big moment contributions in all aspects of the game in their exciting 31-30 win over South Windsor Friday afternoon.
Bristol Press
CCSU defense leads struggling offense into Southeastern Louisiana searching for first win
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions have faced just once, and it took place almost exactly a year ago on Sept. 18 in New Britain when the Lions handily defeated the Devils 56-10. In last season’s meeting, the Blue Devils allowed the Lions to pass...
Bristol Press
Dodds' dream becomes reality as he heads from Lewis Mills to Indiana Tech for hockey
Being on the ice has always been a part of Hunter Dodds’ life. As far as he can remember, he has always loved playing hockey with his friends. While the sport itself always came natural to him, falling in love with skating was a different story. His father, David, said when Hunter Dodds was younger they lived in Minnesota, and as part of the culture out there, as soon as you can walk you head to the ice.
