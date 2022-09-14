Oregon, NC State, Clemson in to see Rakease Passmore

2024 Rakease Passmore (photo cred- Combine Academy)

Rakease Passmore, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class of 2024, is expected to have a few college programs at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy to see him on Wednesday.

The four-star recruit will be watched by NC State head coach Kevin Keatts, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, and Oregon head coach Dana Altman. A Clemson assistant will also be sidelined.

Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Tennessee have also recently been in to see him.

Passmore is ranked 65th nationally in his class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 17 small forward and the No. 9 player in the state of North Carolina.

Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU, Virginia Tech, Auburn, and others have also offered Passmore.