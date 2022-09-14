ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act

The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Guardian#Pcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have joined their cousins in a solemn vigil at their beloved grandmother’s coffin.Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood guard at the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening as a stream of mourners filed past after queueing for hours.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.But royal sources said the King decided his youngest...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Staff ‘Livid’ Over Brutal Timing of Layoff News

King Charles’ staff at his former residence of Clarence House were slapped with news off potential mass layoffs as Charles and his wife Camilla prepare to move their offices to Buckingham Palace. But the news hit staff during a thanksgiving service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. “Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” an anonymous source told The Guardian “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.” Certain staff who provided “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Camilla are expected to keep their jobs, according to a letter by Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s top aide. A consultation period is set to begin Sept. 19 to decide which employees stay and which will go.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Yes, Prince Andrew Can Still Stand In for King Charles

Prince Andrew has retained a key constitutional role as a “counselor of state,” one of four people able to step in and act for King Charles if he is incapacitated, despite his ejection from the ranks of working royals. While it is considered a possibility that Charles may...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy