Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Melanoma: New Potential Treatment Using Immune Cells is Announced
Researchers say a new type of therapy using immune cells showed promise in a clinical trial in treating melanoma. The potential treatment, known as TIL therapy, encourages immune cells to multiply as opposed to strengthening them. Experts say they hope this latest research will encourage federal regulators to approve TIL...
MedicalXpress
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify immune cell that helps kill bladder cancer tumors
Mount Sinai researchers have made two important discoveries about the mechanism by which bladder cancer cells foil attacks from the immune system. The research, published in Cancer Cell in September, could lead to a new therapeutic option for patients with these types of tumors. Advanced bladder cancer is aggressive and...
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Complex synthetic cells bring scientists closer to artificial cellular life
Researchers craft artificial cells from polymers and bacterial components, and the latest from the Nature Briefing. You have full access to this article via your institution. For years researchers have been interested in creating artificial cells, as they could be useful for manufacturing compounds and understanding how life works. Now a new method shows how this can be accomplished using polymer droplets that integrate components of burst bacteria. The synthesised cells are able to perform translation and transcription and have several features that resemble real cells, like a proto-nucleus and a cytoskeleton.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Fact check: NIH continues to recommend against using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment
The claim: The National Institutes of Health added ivermectin to its list of COVID-19 treatments. Medical experts have repeatedly debunked claims that ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug used primarily for farm animals, can treat COVID-19. Nevertheless, the assertion that ivermectin is an effective COVID-19 treatment continues to circulate on social media,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Molecular Switch That Controls Life Expectancy
A single protein can control aging signals more effectively than in a group. According to recent research, the protein CHIP can control the insulin receptor more effectively while acting alone than when in a paired state. In cellular stress situations, CHIP often appears as a homodimer – an association of two identical proteins – and mainly functions to destroy misfolded and defective proteins. CHIP thus cleanses the cell. In order to do this, CHIP works with helper proteins to bind a chain of the small protein ubiquitin to misfolded proteins.
MedicalXpress
Immune cells engineered to battle cancer can be turned 'on' or 'off'
The billions of immune cells that help protect us from diseases do amazing things, but sometimes they need a little boost. For decades, scientists have been trying to figure out ways to engineer living immune cells to better combat aggressive diseases, like cancer. One big, relatively recent advancement in the...
MedicalXpress
New checkpoint gene demonstrates ability to supercharge immune cells against cancer
University of Minnesota researchers and their collaborators at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) investigated the role of a new intracellular checkpoint gene in regulating T-cell function against solid tumors. Known as CISH, the team published results in Med that show the checkpoint gene plays a key role in suppressing the ability of human T-cells to recognize and attack cancer cells.
scitechdaily.com
Revealing the Hidden Genome: Unknown DNA Sequences Identified That May Be Critical to Human Health
Numerous short RNA sequences that code for microproteins and peptides have been identified, providing new opportunities for the study of diseases and the development of drugs. Researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School and their collaborators have discovered thousands of previously unknown DNA sequences in the human genome that code for microproteins and peptides that could be critical for human health and disease.
MedicalXpress
Research points toward three autism subgroups with distinct prenatal risk factors
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a "blanket" diagnosis applied to individuals with vastly differing behavioral as well as co-occurring medical conditions. Using very large medical-record data sets, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have found that, not only can children be broken into subgroups based upon those co-occurring conditions, but that those subgroups are also associated with differing maternal prenatal risk factors. The research is published today in the journal Autism Research.
ajmc.com
Potential for Precision Medicine Approach in PAH Explored in New Study
This new study of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) among women examined the in-common symptoms of different disease phenotypes to see where they overlap and ultimately to define the “symptome” according to symptom cluster and characteristics. The ability to predict worsening symptoms and disease outcomes in the pulmonary arterial...
Phys.org
Dense liquid droplets act as cellular computers
An emerging field explores how groups of molecules condense together inside cells, the way oil droplets assemble and separate from water in a vinaigrette. In human cells, "liquid-liquid phase separation" occurs because similar, large molecules glom together into dense droplets separated from the more diluted parts of the fluid cell interior. Past work had suggested that evolution harnessed the natural formation of these "condensates" to organize cells, providing, for instance, isolated spaces for the building of cellular machines.
science.org
Unraveling a mystery: Why human cells require cholesterol
Cholesterol is an enigma in mammalian biology, posing a fundamental mystery of life. This waxy substance can threaten human life. When plaques composed mostly of cholesterol break apart, they can clog blood flow to the heart and brain, causing heart attacks and strokes. But cholesterol is also essential for mammalian cell function.
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy reduces lung and liver fibrosis in mice
Chronic diseases often lead to fibrosis, a condition in which organ tissue suffers from excessive scarring. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now developed an immunotherapy that specifically targets the cause—activated fibroblasts—while leaving normal connective tissue cells unharmed. If this approach is also found to work in humans, it could lead to an effective treatment for fibrosis.
MedicalXpress
Cell membranes play a larger role than thought in allowing spike proteins on viruses to infect cells
University of Alberta research shows how cell membranes play a much larger role than previously understood in allowing spike proteins on viruses to infect cells. The findings, published in the journal iScience, could give scientists the upper hand in tackling SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and other potentially deadly viruses.
Phys.org
Humans evolved with their microbiomes. Like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next
When the first humans moved out of Africa, they carried their gut microbes with them. Turns out, these microbes also evolved along with them. The human gut microbiome is made up of hundreds to thousands of species of bacteria and archaea. Within a given species of microbe, different strains carry different genes that can affect your health and the diseases you're susceptible to.
Healthline
Researchers Developing Wearable Device to Measure Cancer Tumors Beneath the Skin
Researchers at Stanford University say they are developing a wearable device that can measure cancer tumors. The device, known as FAST, has built-in sensors that are designed to keep track of tumor growth and shrinkage. Experts say the device has potential, but it may be more applicable in research than...
Comments / 0