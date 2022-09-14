ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

thecomeback.com

Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start

Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Colts vs. Jaguars. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Michael Pittman (quad) questionable for Colts in Week 2

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) is questionable to play in Week Two's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman's availability is currently in the air after Indianapolis' lead receiver was unable to practice on Thursday with a quad ailment. With Alec Pierce (concussion) already ruled out, Parris Campbell could be the lead wideout in Week 2 against a Jaguars' pass unit ranked 28th per numberFire's power rankings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
