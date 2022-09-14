Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Locked On Colts: Time to Panic with Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the Colts' important injuries, who's actually playable in fantasy this week, and give their final predictions.
Broncos vs. Texans broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC showdown will be broadcast on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Looking to go 3-0 with Colts on the horizon
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Indianapolis Colts Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Frank Reich's play-calling is not the Indianapolis Colts' problem | Opinion
Many Colts fans are fed up with fifth-year coach Frank Reich, but I think he's actually quite good. Just needs a better roster, and tougher demeanor.
thecomeback.com
Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start
Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars Live on 09/18
On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Colts vs. Jaguars. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
numberfire.com
Michael Pittman (quad) questionable for Colts in Week 2
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) is questionable to play in Week Two's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman's availability is currently in the air after Indianapolis' lead receiver was unable to practice on Thursday with a quad ailment. With Alec Pierce (concussion) already ruled out, Parris Campbell could be the lead wideout in Week 2 against a Jaguars' pass unit ranked 28th per numberFire's power rankings.
5 Colts' Players That Need More Playing Time in Week 2
As the Colts gear up for their week two match-up with the Jaguars, here are five players that need to see more snaps in this game.
Report: Kurt Warner's son will start as Temple QB for first time vs. Rutgers
E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will make his first start as quarterback for Temple on Saturday when they take on Rutgers, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The young Warner is a true freshman. He's replacing D'Wan Mathis, who won the starting job several weeks...
NFL・
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Jaguars in Week 2
The Colts will need to be at their best if they want to win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014.
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has a rib cartilage fracture, could still play in Week 3
The injury to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed, and fortunately for the team, it may
NFL・
Football Friday Night: Games we are watching for week 5 of high school football
It is week five of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 11 games in central Indiana this week.
