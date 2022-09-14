Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How to Embrace, Not Fear, Being Alone
One in three adults say they fear being alone. The fear of being alone may push us to prioritize relationship status over relationship quality, leading to unhealthy partnerships. Embracing quality solitude can enhance your relationships. In a 2014 survey of 2,000 adults, one in three said they fear being alone:...
psychologytoday.com
Putting Relationships First?
Some clients have stated that they don’t feel pressured to use the preponderance of their life force in searching for the “right one.”. These particular clients focus on being real, how to live the most fulfilling life, and how that will make them value others in a new way.
psychologytoday.com
The Right Time to Get a Divorce
Among the strong signals that it is time to leave a relationship: Your partner’s habits put you and your children at risk. Another: Your partner cannot stop cheating on you. If your partner cannot stop lying to you about important matters, divorce may be the best course.. There are...
purewow.com
Let’s Lean Into Parenting Schadenfreude, People￼
I’m not proud about what I’m about to say, but I was at the playground recently and I witnessed something slightly unpleasant, a scene that was just a little untoward, and yet it made me feel… kinda good. Let me explain. A young boy aged maybe 4...
Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons
The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
psychologytoday.com
How to ‘Listen to Your Body’ for Resilience
Sometimes we need to challenge ourselves but sometimes when we push through adversity, it is not in our best interest. Listening to your body has tremendous benefits for improved health, satisfaction, and life balance. Learning how to listen to your body is simple and doesn't take much time or effort.
psychreg.org
Solitude vs Loneliness: Why Are They not the Same?
We often listen to great thinkers like ‘be alone, that is where great ideas take birth’ and at the same time we listen to data showing being alone is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes. It’s definitely confusing whether ‘being alone’ is good or bad. The answer is...
deseret.com
‘Quiet Quitting’: A new term for the ancient art of slacking your way to a paycheck
Slow-playing your job out of boredom, apathy or distraction is a practice as old as the work-reward employment model itself but the tradition is earning new notoriety on social media thanks, it seems, to a catchy new title — “quiet quitting.”. What sounds, at first, like an alliterative...
deseret.com
Do psychologists think that we become like our parents?
Gwendoline Riley released two books that were reviewed by The New York Times. Both of these books, “My Phantoms” and “First Love,” trace the idea that we become like our parents. The books explore whether or not we can escape becoming like our parents and reflect back on how it makes children feel to recognize how they are like their parents.
psychologytoday.com
How to Empower Yourself
Personal power is not merely the ability to do something. You have the power to drive your vehicle into the side of a building but would hardly be powerful if you did so. Personal power is the ability to resist impulse and act in your long-term best interests. It's often enhanced by not doing something.
sixtyandme.com
Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?
I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
psychologytoday.com
The Weathervane Emotions: Anger, Jealousy, and Guilt
Anger is when a boundary has been crossed. Jealousy is when you want something different in your life. Guilt means you need to make amends. Painful emotions have gotten a bad rap. Our current "toxic positivity" culture encourages people to disown negative emotions and be upbeat and optimistic. Implicit in this paradigm is that all problems can be overcome with a can-do attitude and a smile on your face.
Why you want to barf when you see something gross
A UNIVERSAL human reaction occurs at the sight of something gross. Our nose scrunches, the upper lip raises as the lower curls downward, and our stomach starts to turn over onto itself, forming a telltale knot. Instantly, a wave of repulsion rushes in, creating a distinctive full-body experience that sometimes precedes a dash to the nearest receptacle to vomit. And if your brain perceives the sight as a significant threat, you might.
Opinion: Behaviors Codependents Can Change To Begin Healing
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
Psych Centra
What is Repetition Compulsion?
Repetition compulsion involves repeating painful situations that occurred in the past. It’s a way to ease tension from physical or emotional trauma, but it doesn’t always work that way. Repetition compulsion or trauma re-enactment involves unconsciously recreating early trauma. Someone experiencing this compulsion repeats emotionally or physically painful...
