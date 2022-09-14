ISLESBORO — John Train was born in 1928 in New York and died on August 13, 2022 in Rockport, Maine. We mourn the loss of an extraordinary man. His keen intellectual curiosity and entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore countless subjects and cultures. He started a variety of businesses, wrote on a broad array of topics, and organized numerous philanthropic organizations. He rejoiced in spirited discussions, the more arcane the better; he was wonderfully witty and celebrated wit in others; he championed the accurate recitation of poetry in numerous languages, and was fascinated by the finer points of finance; he wrote with verve and sailed with brio; he had a perfectly judged anecdote for every occasion. His mind and spirit truly were all-encompassing.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO