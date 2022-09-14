Read full article on original website
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
West Bay Rotary Accepting Grant Requests
CAMDEN, Maine—West Bay Rotary is once again accepting grant requests to support local causes. Twice a year, the Club, through its Charitable Foundation, provides financial support to organizations that work to improve the lives of people in Knox County and Lincolnville. Grants up to $1500 are awarded for specific projects that will be completed within 12 months of receipt of donation.
Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce hires Eric Belley as new president
The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce said Sept. 15 that it has hired Eric Belley to be the organization’s new President and CEO. After Tom Peaco departed the position in June, Gordon Page has acted as Interim President and CEO and will help with the opening weeks of Belley’s transition. Belley will begin September 26.
Camden Rotary Club announces Super Raffle results
CAMDEN — Camden Rotary Club’s annual cash Super Raffle concluded this month, awarding the top prize of $1,500 to a Connecticut resident, $1,000 to the California-based son of Camden residents, and $500 to an entrant from Camden. The raffle raised nearly $17,000 to help finance grants for local...
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
Call for artists: ‘Art in Maine’ exihibition
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, will be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
Troop 200 Scout leader joins others in completing Leave No Trace training
“Matthew, Heidi, Ryan and I went to Camp Yawgoog in Rhode Island to take part in Scouting’s ‘Leave No Trace Trainer’ course so we can bring the valuable training course to our local Scouting units and Scouting units districts here in Maine,” said Shelley Connolly, of Pittsfield. “This program allows us to have the opportunity to impart essential ‘Leave No Trace’ principles to educate troop Outdoor Ethic Guides and for Scouts to potentially earn the Outdoor Ethics Awareness Award.”
Ann Bixler, obituary
CAMDEN — Ann Blain Bixler died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, just 10 days past her 93rd birthday, in the Courtyard at Quarry Hill with family by her side. There was no long illness, and she had a summer complete with Canadian family visiting after a long Covid delay, a wonderful Bay Chamber concert, and a 93rd birthday party complete with chocolate cake, so she just decided to go out on a high note.
Jeanette M. Deane, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Jeanette Marie Deane, 77, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Belfast on April 23, 1945, she was the daughter of Arthur Bicknell and Mary Ella (Tuttle) Macdonald and was a graduate of Crosby High School in Belfast.
Break out of the bubble, Camden
After six years of serving on the Camden Select Board it’s refreshing to be outside of the select board “bubble.” Watching the meetings (and I watch all of them) from afar reminds me of goals that I had while on the board. Often, the day to day issues become so overwhelming – you get stuck in a bubble and lose some perspective.
Spencer Eugene Smith, obituary
THOMASTON — Spencer Eugene Smith was born on July 8, 1946, in Houlton, Maine to Obed and Madge (Hogan) Smith. He died after a long illness on September 14, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, surrounded by loved ones. Spencer was a graduate of the SMVTI Culinary...
John Train, obituary
ISLESBORO — John Train was born in 1928 in New York and died on August 13, 2022 in Rockport, Maine. We mourn the loss of an extraordinary man. His keen intellectual curiosity and entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore countless subjects and cultures. He started a variety of businesses, wrote on a broad array of topics, and organized numerous philanthropic organizations. He rejoiced in spirited discussions, the more arcane the better; he was wonderfully witty and celebrated wit in others; he championed the accurate recitation of poetry in numerous languages, and was fascinated by the finer points of finance; he wrote with verve and sailed with brio; he had a perfectly judged anecdote for every occasion. His mind and spirit truly were all-encompassing.
Last minute additions to Rockland Council agenda draws ire from residents, council members
ROCKLAND — “I, personally, as a councilor and a person who pays taxes, am embarrassed by three of you because process was not followed,” said Rockland City Councilor Louise MacLellan-Ruf. “I take great umbrage and offense when people say, oh no no, this was all discussed.”
Oceanside golf tops Medomak Valley
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside and Medomak Valley high school golf programs teed off against each other Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Rockland Golf Club. Oceanside pulled out the victory to boost its record to 6-2 while Medomak Valley dropped to 0-7. Oceanside 185, Medomak Valley 215 (OS wins 6-2)...
Georgene (Tsetsilas) Coombs, obituary
NORTHPORT — Georgene Carol (Tsetsilas) Coombs passed away September 8, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Georgene was born July 2, 1949 in Boston, Massachusetts, the oldest of two children of George and Alice (Merrithew) Tsetsilas. Georgene graduated from Searsport District High School, Class of 1966, and after...
Lincoln Academy golf defeats Oceanside
WALPOLE — The Oceanside high school golf program traveled Friday, Sept. 16 to Walpole to compete against Lincoln Academy at the Wawenock Golf Club. Both teams now sit with a win-loss record of 6-3 for the season. Lincoln Academy 191, Oceanside 198 (LA wins 7-2) Noah Mclellan (O) 40...
Car goes under porch at intersection of Union Street
ROCKLAND – One of the Farnsworth office buildings at the corner of Union and Museum streets, in Rockland, had only recently renewed its gleam due to the completion of a new roof. After Friday afternoon, however, all eyes may be drawn to ground level in the wake of a two-vehicle crash that sent the front end of one car underneath the Farnsworth porch.
Maine DEA agents, Rockland police arrest Mass. man on cocaine distribution charges
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has arrested a Massachusetts man on charges of distributing cocaine in Knox and Waldo counties. “The investigation is a result of concerning activity and quality of life issues reported to local law enforcement associated with suspected drug trafficking,” according to a Sept. 15 news release from the Maine Office of Public Safety. “Residents of several areas in Waldo and Knox County reported suspected illegal activities that concerned them which subsequently resulted in this arrest and identification of other local and out-of-state drug traffickers.”
