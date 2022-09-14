Read full article on original website
Iowa State Prepares For Ohio
Iowa State senior defensive lineman Isaiah Lee likes the progress of an inexperienced Iowa State defense. The Cyclones allowed 160 yards of total offense in a 10-7 win at Iowa. Lee says the defense has moved on to the next challenge which is Ohio. Lee says they are not overlooking...
Iowa’s struggling Offense Seeks Improvement
The Iowa offense is searching for answers heading into Saturday night’s game against Nevada. The Hawkeyes are last in the country in total offense by averaging only 158 yards per game and they are the only team in the country with just one offensive touchdown. Sophomore running back Gavin Williams says they are trying to move on after a 10-7 loss against Iowa State.
Iowa’s Riley Moss On Preparations For Nevada
Iowa corner Riley Moss says the defense can always find ways to improve. Iowa State put together a game changing 99-yard touchdown drive a week ago, the only touchdown the Hawks have allowed this season. Moss says the Hawkeyes have moved on to the next challenge. Moss says he has...
