Man charged after chef stabbed to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police

Chicago police announced charges Wednesday in connection with a deadly robbery in the Loop last week.

Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, of Chicago, was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the armed robbery and fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Mike Byrnes as he made his way home from work near S. LaSalle and W. Van Buren around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 6, Supt. David Brown said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announces charges against Anthony Rawls Jr. in the armed robbery and stabbing death of a 41-year-old chef in the Loop.

Rawls was arrested on Sept. 12 and is facing three felony counts of murder and armed robbery, according to CPD.

Brown said Rawls admitted to his role in the murder while being questioned by police.

Last week, Chicago police released footage of two suspects wanted in Byrnes' stabbing death

Police said the pair attacked Byrnes while he was walking near S. LaSalle Street and W. Van Buren Street on Tuesday night. The suspects beat the victim in an attempt to steal his belongings, police said, before dragging him around the corner and continuing to kick, punch and stab him.

Byrnes died from his injuries, police said, as the suspects fled southbound on LaSalle and then southbound on Clark Street with the victim's phone.

Up until a few weeks ago, Byrnes worked as a chef at Tri-State Catering, owner Glen Tisdall said.

Mike Byrnes, courtesy of Tri-State Catering.

"We were tremendously saddened by the news," Tisdall told ABC7. "He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef. We have a small group of about 10 people here and he was one of those people."

Byrnes' family is distraught after his death.

"It was supposed to be his last night at work before a trip to New Orleans with his long-time girlfriend," said Matthew Byrnes, brother. "I'll never learn my brother's recipes. He had a few."

His family is now planning a wake for Byrnes on Monday as they prepare for a difficult road of mourning and healing.

"There's a lot of empty question marks in our future," Matthew said. "We don't know what they are going to look like, and I don't think any of us are ready to have them filled in yet."

Byrnes had previously worked at the family-owned Krapil's Steakhouse and Patio in Worth, where the Muersch family shared their condolences in a written statement: "He's very well thought of by the family and the people who worked with him. We were shocked by the tragedy. He was kind, respectful and just a good guy. You'd be hard-pressed not to like the guy. We want to express our deepest condolences to his family."

In the video released by police, the two suspects can be clearly seen. Video shows one of the suspects wearing a white cast or wrap on his right hand.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. If you recognize these individuals or have any information, you're urged to call Area Three Homicide at 312-744-8261: Detective Leavitt #21081.