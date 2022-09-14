Read full article on original website
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, […]
WLOX
Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport. “Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”. The three hour event...
ourmshome.com
Major Beach Renovations Set for Front Beach in Ocean Springs
A popular Mississippi Gulf Coast beach is about to get a major makeover when a multi-million dollar development comes to life. The first step toward the $11 million project was the purchase of the dormant and dilapidated Fayard property on Front Beach in Ocean Springs. The price tag for the...
WDAM-TV
Pearl’s Diner fits in niche, marks 5th anniversary
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl’s Diner celebrated its fifth anniversary Saturday, as the restaurant came alive with music, giveaways, cake and fellowship. “It’s a small place, but my customers bought in to it,” owner Pearl Campbell said “It’s just like grandma’s house. If you don’t see a seat just for you, go over and introduce yourself and ask them, can you dine with them, and it has worked.
mississippifreepress.org
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
ourmshome.com
Everybody Loves Lincoln, Pascagoula’s Famous Fry Cook
If you’ve been to Bozo’s Seafood Market and Deli in Pascagoula, chances are you’ve had some delicious food prepared by Lincoln Phelps, a premier fry cook and local celebrity on the coast. Phelps has been the head cook at Bozo’s for 17 years now. “I came...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Farmers Market under new leadership
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new faces are in charge of the Hattiesburg Farmers Market. Shaffer and Jessica Carter used to sell eggs at the market every week, but now find themselves as co-managers of the event. “We want a family vibe here,” said Shaffer Carter. “We want you to...
ourmshome.com
Supt. Billy Ellzey Builds Relationships With Stakeholders to Ensure Success for All Students
Every day, new PGSD superintendent Billy Ellzey can be found visiting the 19 schools which make up the Pascagoula-Gautier School District – seeing parents as they drop off their children, eating lunch in the cafeteria with students and teachers and checking in with principals to ensure everything is running smoothly.
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09/16/22)
Our play of the night is from Harrison Central's Jonah Armstrong. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/16/22) Highlights from Pass, Picayune, Hancock, Biloxi, and Gautier. JUCO Football: MGCCC vs Southwest Highlights (09/15/22) Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT. MGCCC vs Southwest Hihlights. JUCO FOOTBALL: Pearl River vs....
Mississippi woman pleads guilty to defrauding thousands in benefits from state
A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving thousands in benefits from the State of Mississippi. Investigators with the Mississippi Department of Human Service announced that Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, of Jones County pleaded guilty to SNAP fraud before the Jones County Circuit Court on August 24, 2022. Combest...
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
WLOX
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Kiln man is dead after a Saturday afternoon wreck in Hancock County. Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43. Officials said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
WLOX
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
WDAM-TV
Five years later, a Pine Belt mom still searching for missing son
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Five years after her son went missing, one pine belt mother is still searching for answers. Tim Boshart has been missing since 2017, but his mother, Robbie Boshart-Fairley, refuses to give up hope. Each year since he went missing, Fairly remembers her son and his magnetic...
Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
Neighbors warned of warrant scam in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors are being warned of a warrant or subpoena scam that’s been reported in the Jones County area. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the scammer calls claiming to be Sergeant J.D. Carter or Lieutenant Alex Hodge. They tell neighbors they have an outstanding warrant or subpoena, […]
