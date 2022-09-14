ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
E! News

See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
