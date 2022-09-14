Read full article on original website
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
EW.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Jason Momoa shaves hair while calling for the elimination of single-use plastics
Jason Momoa shaved his his trademark long, flowing hair to raise awareness for eliminating single-use plastics.
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
