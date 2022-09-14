LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aside from a rogue patch or two of fog in a few spots, tonight looks mainly clear and dry with lows in the 60s. Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low and that will keep all outdoor activities in good shape!

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO