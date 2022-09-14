ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Parents, be prepared | Louisville interstate closure may cause JCPS bus delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, just as a heads up; a Louisville interstate closure may affect Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buses for several days. In a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
EDINBURGH, IN
wdrb.com

'Please be patient' | 10-day lane closure expected for portion of SB lanes of I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who frequently travel south on Interstate 71 will need to prepare for a detour for more than a week. Starting on Friday, I-71 southbound will be closed from the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265) to the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264) beginning at 8 p.m. The closure is planned to end on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Greater Clark County Schools outlines new construction plans

New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer. A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Updated: 1 hour ago. UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FORECAST: Quiet weekend but the heat builds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aside from a rogue patch or two of fog in a few spots, tonight looks mainly clear and dry with lows in the 60s. Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low and that will keep all outdoor activities in good shape!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
FRANKFORT, KY

