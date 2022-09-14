Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Related
Parents, be prepared | Louisville interstate closure may cause JCPS bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, just as a heads up; a Louisville interstate closure may affect Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buses for several days. In a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
wdrb.com
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
Wave 3
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
Wave 3
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released additional details on how a 7-year-old died while in foster care back in July. Officials identified the 7-year-old as Ja’Ceon Terry, who died on July 16 at Norton Children’s Hospital. Terry lived within the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manor.
Wave 3
New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic...
wdrb.com
'Please be patient' | 10-day lane closure expected for portion of SB lanes of I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who frequently travel south on Interstate 71 will need to prepare for a detour for more than a week. Starting on Friday, I-71 southbound will be closed from the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265) to the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264) beginning at 8 p.m. The closure is planned to end on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
Wave 3
Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Hazel Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Greater Clark County Schools outlines new construction plans
New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer. A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Updated: 1 hour ago. UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the...
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Wave 3
Give for Good Louisville underway, benefiting organizations like Whitney/Strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Give for Good Louisville takes place all day on Thursday. It’s the area’s most generous day of giving to nonprofits. There are more than 500 organizations that will benefit from this day, including Whitney/Strong. Louisville’s Whitney Austin founded this organization after being injured in...
Wave 3
FORECAST: Quiet weekend but the heat builds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aside from a rogue patch or two of fog in a few spots, tonight looks mainly clear and dry with lows in the 60s. Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast on Saturday as highs climb closer to 90°. Despite the rising temperatures, humidity remains low and that will keep all outdoor activities in good shape!
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
LMPD announces second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announced today a second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners. As Louisville Metro Government continues to work towards mitigating tow lot overcrowding, the city will offer a second amnesty period which will begin on Sept. 19 and go until Sept. 23.
wdrb.com
Security increased at Stonestreet Elementary in south Louisville after incident near school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stonestreet Elementary School had increased security Friday morning after an incident near the school. Rumors circulated quickly on social media, but, according to a letter sent home to families, the incident involved a domestic incident between two adults that happened off school grounds. The letter from...
Wave 3
Bullitt County officials investigating drowning death of 2-year-old child
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where...
Comments / 0