ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As free government COVID-19 tests end, here’s where you can get them near you

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZtmv_0hvEtUA000

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What you need to know about COVID-19 tests

If you haven’t been following the news, when you click to order your next set of free COVID-19 tests , you might find an unexpected message: “This program is not currently accepting orders for free at-home COVID-19 tests.” This doesn’t mean you can no longer get at-home tests. It simply means you’ll have to buy them.

In this article: iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test , Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test and DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

Are at-home COVID-19 tests effective?

According to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) , an at-home COVID-19 test “detects proteins, called antigens, from the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.” When these proteins are detected, the test results are positive. If no antigens are detected, the test results are negative.

If you have a positive test, you can be fairly certain you have the virus. However, if the test results are negative, it could mean no antigens were collected during the swabbing. In other words, you might still have the virus.

Because of this, the FDA advises repeating the test in 48 hours if you have symptoms and your initial results were negative. If you were just exposed and do not have symptoms, repeat the test in 48 hours. If you have a negative result, repeat the test again in 48 hours.

How to use an at-home COVID-19 test

While collecting the sample is often the same — swabbing the inside of each nostril for a designated amount of time — every at-home COVID-19 test is performed differently. It’s important to read through all of the instructions so you understand the entire process before you tear anything open, as some may be time-sensitive and all are easily contaminated.

Will my insurance reimburse me for the purchase of an at-home COVID-19 test?

Coverage for OTC COVID-19 tests began on Jan. 15, 2022.​ However, to get reimbursed for your purchase, you must follow all instructions offered by your insurer. There may be limits on how many tests you can purchase or other stipulations that could cause your claim to be denied if you don’t follow all instructions.

Where to buy COVID-19 tests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifSW0_0hvEtUA000

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

This best-selling test is simple to perform and can be completed in 15 minutes. You get two tests per package and the results are easy to read and interpret.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XHjy_0hvEtUA000

BD Verit o r At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit

BD Veritor’s test is unique because you use your smartphone to scan the results of the test. Your phone converts the image into words so there’s no way to misinterpret the results. BD Veritor can detect multiple variants, including Delta and Omicron.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkaTk_0hvEtUA000

Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test

Like other options, the Clinitest can be performed in about 15 minutes. The benefit to purchasing this option is it comes with five tests instead of the typical two.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J73Gy_0hvEtUA000

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test

As of May 20, 2022, the FDA granted a six-month extension to the shelf life of the Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test. There are two tests in each pack and you get results in 15 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rydw_0hvEtUA000

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

If you prefer a lab test, DxTerity is a solid option. This convenient kit collects a saliva sample that you can ship out to get confidential results in 48 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of our consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Runaway teen and infant son found safely in PA

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager that reportedly ran away with their 8-month-old son in Lycoming County in late July was located safely in Berks County. State police say Aaliyah Diaz, 16, and her son were reported missing on July 31. 45 days after her disappearance, troopers announced Diaz and her son were both found […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Positive Test#Smartphone#Linus Covid#General Health#Bestreviews#Clinitest Rapid#Dxterity
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

State police search for missing man

SUSQUEHANNA BOROUGH (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP is asking for public help in finding a man who has not been seen or heard from since the beginning of September. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Tyler Barber is a native of Susquehanna Depot Borough and has been missing since September 1st. Police are describing Barber as 5’11”, 160 lbs […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Woman accused of vandalizing car by pouring oil inside

RUSH TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she vandalized a car multiple ways including pouring oil inside it. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday troopers were called to an incident. Through an investigation it was found that a 26-year-old woman damaged a man’s car by […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One arrested, 2,210 bags of fentanyl seized in drug bust

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they have arrested a man and seized 2,210 bags of fentanyl in addition to other drugs in a bust that occurred in Luzerne County. On June 10, officials say members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Northeast Strike Force Unit began surveilling a room at the Microtel on […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Salon

Did the U.S. jump the gun with the new omicron-targeted vaccines?

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Last month, the FDA authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA's move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the covid-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WBRE

$4,660 worth of items stolen from church, PSP

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say approximately $4,660 worth of electronics were stolen from a church in Northumberland County. According to state troopers, a burglary took place at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church on Schwaben Creek Road between September 12 at 9:30 p.m and September 13 at 4:00 p.m. Investigators say a customized […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for attempted homicide of Pittston officer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — D.A. of Luzerne County announced a man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Pittston city police officer. According to District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, on January 22, 2021, David Folweiler fired a shot at Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi when he […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

I-80 eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising drivers that all lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash earlier on Friday. According to PennDOT, lanes on Interstate 80 East were closed after a multi-vehicle crash, the road has since been reopened. For more information on the current road closures head to 511PA.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
PERRIS, CA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy