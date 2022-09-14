Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]
One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
L.A. Weekly
April Fagan Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Sierra Highway [Palmdale, CA]
59-Year-Old Woman Killed in Big-Rig Collision near East Avenue N. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m., near East Avenue N. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. Per reports, the 17-year-old male driver of a 2011 Ford Fusion was heading north in the left hand lane. Suddenly, he swerved to avoid another vehicle that was merging into his lane. As the Fusion veered right, it struck a semi-truck driven by a 35-year-old Lancaster man.
vvng.com
Man airlifted after multi-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on September 15, 2022, at about 4:00 pm, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mesa Linda Avenue. Firefighters with Victorville City Fire responded to the...
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
DUI Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash Takes Out Signal Light Pole, Traps Driver
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A DUI driver was trapped after a single-vehicle rollover crash that knocked down a signal light pole at an intersection near an air force facility in the city of Pomona Thursday night, Sept. 15. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from Palmdale station and Los Angeles...
vvng.com
Vehicle set on fire behind vacant building in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters knocked down a vehicle fire behind a vacant building in old town Victorville Thursday morning. At about 6:30 am, on September 15, 2022, Victorville Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Seventh and B Streets for an unknown type of fire near the Guadalajara Meat Market.
L.A. Weekly
Two Teenage Girls Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kanan Road [Oak Park, CA]
Traffic Crash near Smoke Tree Avenue Left Two Pedestrians Injured. The incident happened at around 7:52 p.m. near the intersection of Kanan Road and Smoke Tree Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old woman from Palmdale, driving a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry, failed to stop at a red light. As a result, the vehicle hit the two girls from crossing the intersection. The impact of the collision left both girls with serious injuries.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Train Collision on Palomares Street [Pomona, CA]
Male Victim Dies in Train Accident near East 1st Street. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., just north of East 1st Street on September 11th. According to reports, the driver of a sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a moving Union Pacific Railroad train. First responders had to extricate the driver from the severely damaged vehicle.
theavtimes.com
2 killed in Lancaster traffic collision [UPDATE: Deceased ID’d]
LANCASTER – A driver and his 16-year-old female passenger died Wednesday after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Avenue H and 30th Street West. The driver was in a...
L.A. Weekly
Man Critically Injured in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Crash on Orange Avenue [Perris, CA]
Male Pedestrian Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Collision on Redland Avenue. The accident occurred 7:00 p.m., along the intersection of Orange and Redlands Avenue on August 15th. Under unknown circumstances, the driver of a vehicle struck a man while he was crossing the street. Upon impact, the involved driver fled the scene...
L.A. Weekly
Tonatiuh Diaz Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Stoddard Wells Road [Victorville, CA]
34-Year-Old Man Dies in Pedestrian Accident on State Highway 18. The deadly collision happened around 2:27 a.m., near Highway 18 on September 8th. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Altima struck Diaz as he was walking on the No.1 westbound lane of the road. Upon impact, Diaz suffered...
L.A. Weekly
Pilot Injured in Plane Accident at Brackett Field Airport [La Verne, CA]
Pilot Hurt in Aircraft Rollover Collision in La Verne. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m., after a plane rolled over after taxiing on the runway. The La Verne Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and assessed the pilot, who sustained minor injuries. Emergency crews closed off the surrounding area...
L.A. Weekly
George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
foxla.com
Woman missing in Forest Falls mudslides found dead, buried under mud and debris
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A woman who was reported missing following heavy mudslides in San Bernardino County was found dead Thursday. The San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team located the woman buried under several feet of mud, rocks and debris in the Forest Falls community.
247headline.com
Man Stabbed to Death in Downtown Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Ca. – A 47-year-old Victorville man is behind bars after stabbing another Victorville man to death in Downtown Victorville on Wednesday. At around 11:59 p.m. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area of 7th and D Streets in the City of Victorville for a stabbing. When they arrived they located, Jason Stewart, 37, of Victorville, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency medical personnel, Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents will face heavy delays as one side of two major freeways are closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the 91 Freeway...
Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide
Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
L.A. Weekly
James Whiten Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Berea Road [Menifee, CA]
60-Year-Old Rider Killed in Motorcycle Collision near Normandy Road. The deadly collision happened around 4:00 p.m., at the intersection of Berea and Normandy Road. According to initial reports, Whiten was riding a Yamaha on the road when he collided with a Jeep that was making a U-turn. Eventually, paramedics transported...
Fontana Herald News
Barricaded suspect is arrested after standoff with SWAT
A barricaded suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with SWAT, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 16 at about 4:45 a.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to a vandalism call in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue in Muscoy. When deputies arrived, they...
