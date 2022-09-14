VICTORVILLE, Ca. – A 47-year-old Victorville man is behind bars after stabbing another Victorville man to death in Downtown Victorville on Wednesday. At around 11:59 p.m. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area of 7th and D Streets in the City of Victorville for a stabbing. When they arrived they located, Jason Stewart, 37, of Victorville, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency medical personnel, Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO