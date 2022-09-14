ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

superhits1027.com

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations

MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
MASON CITY, IA
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-35 near Twin Lakes

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A truck driver is dead after his semi crashed into a guard rail. The Minnesota State Patrol says it was a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer traveling northbound on I-35 near Mile Marker 3. It collided with a guard rail and started on fire.
TWIN LAKES, MN
Clear Lake, IA
Clear Lake, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
KROC News

It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.

Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
OSTRANDER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions

State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT

North Iowa woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, pot pleads guilty

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, and pot is taking a plea deal. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Court documents state Hungerford was arrested after a search of her home in September 2021 found over...
MANLY, IA

