Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
RG3 Offers Strong Take on Seattle Fans Booing Russell Wilson
The NFL analyst said the Broncos’ quarterback deserved a better response facing his former team.
4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
Report: Kurt Warner's son will start as Temple QB for first time vs. Rutgers
E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will make his first start as quarterback for Temple on Saturday when they take on Rutgers, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The young Warner is a true freshman. He's replacing D'Wan Mathis, who won the starting job several weeks...
NFL・
Comments / 0