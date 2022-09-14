Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's office says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash. The crash happened around 8:50 Friday night on South McDuffie Street Extension. The coroner identified the victim as Frederick Arthur Patterson, 65, of Townville. The coroner says Patterson was traveling north on...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a wreck along South McDuffie Street Extension and Winston Drive on Friday night. According to a release, the victim was driving north along South McDuffie Street Extension. The victim then struck another...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim in hit-and-run accident in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died after they were hit by a car on Friday afternoon. The coroner said the accident when 79-year-old Beatrice Miller was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Millennium Medical Campus on Innovation Drive.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies driver of crash in Pendleton
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash. The crash happened on Wednesday just before noon on Liberty Highway near Allgood Road, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. The coroner said the driver was traveling west on Liberty Highway...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
FOX Carolina
Pendleton man dies after being hit by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Pendleton died on Friday after he was struck by a falling tree, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. The victim was helping to clear out trees and brush with a tractor at a property along Olden Porter Road when the incident occurred, causing severe head trauma.
1 dead in head-on crash in Anderson Co.
One person died in a head-on crash just before noon Wednesday in Anderson County.
SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies arrest suspect in shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning. The 911 call came in just before 10:30 a.m. regarding a man who had been shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the home along Ben Hamby Lane, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after being hit by car in Greenville parking lot, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A woman has died after being hit by a car Friday in Greenville. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Beatrice Miller, 79, of Taylors, was hit in a parking lot on Innovation Drive near Laurens Road. Investigators have located the driver who left the scene of...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: 1 dead after crash on Highway 178 in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Anderson County Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. on Highway 178. Troopers say the crash happened when a Toyota pickup traveling west on Highway 178...
Three separate fatal crashes in the Upstate Wednesday
Traveling on Upstate highways continues to be treacherous. Three separate but fatal crashes were reported Wednesday, two in Greenville County and the other in Anderson County.
WLTX.com
Authorities identify pilot recovered from Lake Hartwell days after deadly crash
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have recovered the body of a pilot who crashed into a major border lake between South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The Hart County, Georgia Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the body of 55-year-old Todd Jeffrey Carrell had been recovered from Lake Hartwell the previous evening around 6 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Crash involving multiple cars causes backup on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving multiple cars on I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on I-85 south near exit 66, according to troopers. Highway Patrol said there are injuries. Stay tuned as...
WYFF4.com
Man dies after being hit by falling tree in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner says a man is dead after being hit by a falling tree. Emergency crews were called to Olden Porter Road in Pendleton Friday around 2:30 p.m. The coroner say Wallace Terry Anthony, 67, of Pendleton was airlifted to a hospital, but...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
FOX Carolina
Passenger dies after driver hits fence in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a driver ran off the road and hit a fence. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. on White Horse Road Extension on Wednesday. The driver of a Honda SUV traveled...
Fundraiser to be held for Spartanburg Co. deputy killed in line of duty
An upcoming fundraiser will benefit the family of a Spartanburg County Deputy killed in the line of duty. Organizers said they need more volunteers to make it happen.
Crews recover pilot’s body, plane from Lake Hartwell
Crews have recovered the body of a pilot who was killed when a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
