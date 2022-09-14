ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused deaths of 11 people

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing fentanyl and causing the deaths of 11 people, the Department of Justice said in a statement.The sentencing verdict on Monday comes six months after Aaron Rhy Broussard, 31, was found guilty on 17 counts including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury for the 2016 overdose deaths.He obtained illicit substances from China suppliers who smuggled them into the US, advertised the product on his disguise website PlantFoodUSA.Net and then mailed the drugs through the USPS, notes the DoJ. Consumers were...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Pregnant women held in Alabama jail for months to ‘protect foetuses’ after drug arrests

Several pregnant women in Alabama have been held in jail for months after being accused of using drugs during their pregnancies. Ashley Banks, 23, was arrested on 25 May with a small amount of cannabis and an unregistered firearm. She admitted to having smoked marijuana two days earlier, the same day that she found out that she was pregnant. In Etowah County, this meant that she was unable to post bail and leave until it was time for her trial. She wouldn’t be able to leave the jail unless she went to drug rehab, meaning she was left in...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Texas doctor arrested for poisoning anesthesiologist to death with IV bag

A Texas doctor has been taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of a colleague with an IV bag. Although charges against Dr Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, 59, have not been released, NBC reports that he was booked into the Dallas County Jail in connection to the death of anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar, 55. Mr Ortiz and Ms Kaspar were colleagues at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare. She died after experiencing a cardiac arrest minutes after hooking herself to an IV bag she had brought home from work to treat her dehydration. The investigation is being handled by the US...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a half-hour later, records showed. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records weren’t immediately available, but Sheriff Jeff Shaver told al.com the arrest was made during a traffic stop. Don Murry Grubbs, a spokesman for the band, said he was aware of the incident but Gentry had no immediate comment.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg residents fight extinction of rare dog breed

One of the world's rarest dog breeds—the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira (BDT)—is making a foothold in Lewisburg. The BDT breed originated more than 500 years ago as cattle herders in the Portuguese Azore Islands, according to the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA, a club started by Lewisburg residents and local BDT owners in 2021. The club is working to bring awareness to the breed as it verges on extinction...
LEWISBURG, PA
CBS News

Woman accused of fatally striking 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, pedestrian released on bail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jayana Webb, the woman accused of driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and one civilian, was released on bail on Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were allegedly struck and killed by Webb while they were trying to help Reyes Rivera Oliveras, the civilian walking on Interstate 95 near the sports complex in South Philadelphia overnight in March.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico

Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
CBS News

Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal overdoses: "Your disregard for human life is terrifying"

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses. A federal jury in March convicted Aaron Broussard, 32, of Hopkins, of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard's customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall.
HOPKINS, MN
