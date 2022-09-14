ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments

Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Major crimes up, but NYPD response times slower: mayor’s office

A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021. An annual report shows police were slower to respond to crimes from July 2021 to June of this year. A new City Hall report shows New York City’s public safety system is still struggling after the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but does offer some reasons for optimism. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Mill Brook Terrace, 158-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Seniors Celebrates Opening

Seniors at Mill Brook Terrace, a 158-unit supportive and affordable housing complex for low-income seniors built on the site of a former New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) parking lot in Mott Haven, celebrated their new homes today, the result of an innovative partnership between one of the largest senior housing providers in the Bronx, the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH), NYCHA, NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Announces UN General Assembly Street Closures, Traffic Changes: A Complete List

The NYPD announced a list of street closures and expected traffic delays relating to the weeklong United Nations General Assembly. Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across the general UN area in Manhattan. The United Nations is located at 1st Avenue and 42nd Street. The use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley

An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
HUDSON, NY
