Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
Mayor Adams calls for reassessment of NYC ‘right to shelter’ practices as migrants strain homeless system
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an influx of thousands of migrants to New York City straining the city’s homeless shelter system, Mayor Eric Adams has in recent days said the city is reassessing its prior practices related to its “right to shelter.”. A 1979 lawsuit and subsequent...
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
Adams wants to 'reassess' NYC's Right to Shelter law 2 days after he potentially violated it
Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in which he suggested the city should “reassess” its Right to Shelter law on Wednesday — just two days after about 60 men were denied shelter in potential violation of the law.
Family trying to get comatose NYC man back to NY
The family of a New York man is asking for help with trying to get their loved one home. Melson Garcia, 29, of Jamaica, Queens, suffered a medical emergency while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.
NYC should expand rental assistance program to include undocumented immigrants, advocates urge City Hall
New York City Hall in Lower Manhattan. Advocates are calling on city officials to reform the so-called CityFHEPS program to allow undocumented immigrants to access aid, among a host of other changes. [ more › ]
Dispute Over 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights Leads to Accusations of Homophopia, Racism
A heated dispute has erupted between opposing sides of the 34th Avenue Open Street program in Jackson Heights — with the initiative’s co-founder saying he was the victim of homophobic slurs leveled at him by members of an opposition group. Jim Burke, a well-known LGBT activist and co-founder...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Nelson Cabreja, 36, Arrested
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 0216 hours, the following 36-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Nelson Cabreja. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. aggravated unlicensed operator. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NBC New York
Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments
Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
Major crimes up, but NYPD response times slower: mayor’s office
A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021. An annual report shows police were slower to respond to crimes from July 2021 to June of this year. A new City Hall report shows New York City’s public safety system is still struggling after the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but does offer some reasons for optimism. [ more › ]
NBC New York
NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
rew-online.com
Mill Brook Terrace, 158-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Seniors Celebrates Opening
Seniors at Mill Brook Terrace, a 158-unit supportive and affordable housing complex for low-income seniors built on the site of a former New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) parking lot in Mott Haven, celebrated their new homes today, the result of an innovative partnership between one of the largest senior housing providers in the Bronx, the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH), NYCHA, NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), and Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
NBC New York
NYPD Announces UN General Assembly Street Closures, Traffic Changes: A Complete List
The NYPD announced a list of street closures and expected traffic delays relating to the weeklong United Nations General Assembly. Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across the general UN area in Manhattan. The United Nations is located at 1st Avenue and 42nd Street. The use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged.
New Yorkers encouraged to lay out their priorities with city slashing spending
THE BRONX (PIX11) — With New York City expected to slash services across the board amidst a budget shortfall, a uniquely New York program could become more important than ever. Beginning Wednesday, New Yorkers can lobby the city directly to fund projects and improvements right in their neighborhoods. It is known as participatory budgeting. Residents […]
westerniowatoday.com
NYC again rejects council members’ calls to terminate Trump golf license
(NEW YORK) — The New York City Parks Department has again rejected calls by members of the city council to terminate the Trump Organization’s license to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. Council members on Thursday called for the “immediate termination” of the Trump Organization’s license...
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
Number of students in NYC classes jump with surge in migrants, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While Mayor Eric Adams has criticized a new cap on students in New York City classrooms, others say it’s sorely needed, especially now that enrollment has jumped with a surge of migrants in the city. A bill signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday limits the number of students per class […]
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
