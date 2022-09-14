When I was a young boy, I had a big book of ships that included cut-away images of some of the vessels. The British transatlantic passenger ship Queen Mary was one. I was fascinated to see not only the luxury salons, but the engine room and propeller shafts. I still find such representation of vessels uniquely fascinating. As a youngster, I was also something of a wharf rat and I would occasionally talk my way onto fishing boats and tugs to see their inner workings.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO