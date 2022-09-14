ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Caught on video: Shark jumps into boat off Maine coast

A large Mako shark shocked the crew of a fishing boat after it leaped onboard off the coast of Maine. The Mako shark was attempting to escape the fishing line when it landed on the boat. Crew and guests were on a shark fishing expedition with Sea Ventures Charters, when...
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Alaskan Crab Fishermen Were Initially Opposed to the Show

Alaskan Crab Fishermen explained why they were opposed to the show Deadliest Catch. The show follows crab fisherman in intense situations. Deadliest Catch is in the middle of their 18th season. The Discovery show follows “the hardcore lives of crab fisherman in various fishing vessels.” It is definitely an intense program to watch, but many love it. However, at the beginning, Alaskan Crab fishermen were not on board with the show.
msn.com

NTSB calls for fishing boat safety inspections

The National Transportation Safety Board is once again calling for inspections of fishing vessels. The announcement is a reaction to the loss of four fishermen in New England after the boat they were working on capsized and sank. The cause of the boat’s sinking is believed to be poor drainage...
nationalfisherman.com

Review: ‘Working Boats: An Inside Look at Ten Amazing Watercraft,’ by Tom Crestodina

When I was a young boy, I had a big book of ships that included cut-away images of some of the vessels. The British transatlantic passenger ship Queen Mary was one. I was fascinated to see not only the luxury salons, but the engine room and propeller shafts. I still find such representation of vessels uniquely fascinating. As a youngster, I was also something of a wharf rat and I would occasionally talk my way onto fishing boats and tugs to see their inner workings.
IGN

Boats and Vehicles

Getting around the Golden Ridge Reserve in Call of the Wild: The Angler is made easy thanks to the boats and vehicles you can call upon from various locations. On this page, we'll explain how to order a boat or vehicle as well as the customisation options available for them.
