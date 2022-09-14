GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A school bus was involved in a traffic crash with several other vehicles Thursday morning in Gilbert. The accident involving a Gilbert School District bus happened after 9 a.m. on Gilbert Road at Civic Center Drive, just south of Warner Road. Gilbert police say everyone involved in the crash is being evaluated on scene for minor injuries. The school district says two students were on the bus, but neither was hurt. Their families were contacted and the students have since been taken to school.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO