Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Related
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized after Single-Vehicle Accident on 19th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (September 16, 2022) – Early Thursday, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on 19th Avenue. The collision happened on August 18th, at around 7:20 a.m., near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bell Road. For reasons still unknown, a vehicle...
L.A. Weekly
Man Arrested after DUI Crash on Loop 202 [Phoenix, AZ]
Driver Arrested after Multi-Vehicle Accident near 52nd. The incident happened on September 14th at around 5:30 a.m. when a driver traveling at high speed crashed into three vehicles before striking a wall and overturning near 52nd. Furthermore, the driver was only identified as a 19-year-old man. Paramedics transported the victim...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured
PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Gilbert (Gilbert, AZ)
According to the Gilbert Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Gilbert on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gilbert Road at Civic Center Drive [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
Woman Hospitalized after Box-Truck Crash on North 51st Avenue [Glendale, AZ]
Woman Injured in Box-Truck Accident on West Glendale Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area on September 2nd. According to reports, the driver of a white vehicle was heading south and lost control for reasons unknown. As a result, the driver struck a box truck. Video footage also shows the truck crashing into a commercial building, with power lines and debris behind it.
AZFamily
Minor injuries reported in crash involving school bus, other vehicles in Gilbert
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A school bus was involved in a traffic crash with several other vehicles Thursday morning in Gilbert. The accident involving a Gilbert School District bus happened after 9 a.m. on Gilbert Road at Civic Center Drive, just south of Warner Road. Gilbert police say everyone involved in the crash is being evaluated on scene for minor injuries. The school district says two students were on the bus, but neither was hurt. Their families were contacted and the students have since been taken to school.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Multi-Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 10 [Tolleson, AZ]
Crash Involving Multiple Motorcycles on Interstate 10 Left at Least One Injured. The traffic collision happened on September 12th near 91st Avenue, involving multiple motorcycles and a truck. According to police, one of the motorcyclist was injured and was taken to the hospital with unknown condition. Furthermore, the eastbound lanes...
KTAR.com
DPS says driver reached 125 mph before crashing on Loop 202 near Tempe
PHOENIX – Authorities said a car going over 125 mph crashed and triggered an hourslong shutdown of a Phoenix-area freeway Wednesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a 19-year-old man faced counts including criminal speed, DUI and endangerment for a wreck on westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near the Tempe-Phoenix border.
RELATED PEOPLE
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision on 9th Street [Phoenix, AZ]
Female Cyclist Hurt in Hit-and-Run Accident near Indian School Road. The incident happened around 6:00 a.m., near Indian School Road on September 8th. According to reports, the driver of a blue-colored Chevy Malibu was heading east and struck the woman who just got off her bicycle. Upon impact, the driver...
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Accident on Chandler Boulevard [Chandler, AZ]
Police responded to the scene on September 13th, at around 7:15 a.m., near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that paramedics transported two victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment of various injuries.
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on chase along I-10 with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to pull...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at the Stack in central Phoenix after crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened at the Stack in central Phoenix after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon. Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not say what led up to the crash.
DUI crash kills motorcyclist in Goodyear, suspect arrested
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 40-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly drove his car while impaired and killed a motorcyclist, officials say. Christopher Clark has been taken into custody by the Goodyear Police Department after he allegedly caused a traffic collision early Tuesday morning near Interstate 10 and Pebble Creek Parkway.
KTAR.com
Eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix closed during rush hour due to crash
PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed in Phoenix during rush hour Thursday due to a crash, transportation officials said. The freeway closed at the Stack at about 4 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. All eastbound traffic had to exit at the Stack. The westbound lanes...
L.A. Weekly
3 Injured in Semi-Truck Crash on State Route 85 [Buckeye, AZ]
Three Hospitalized after Big-Rig Collision near MC 85. For reasons under investigation, a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck collided in the area. Upon impact, the passenger vehicle was pushed off the road. Medical personnel arrived and transported three victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Although, authorities have not yet released their identities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect
PHOENIX - On the night of August 28, Isaiah Williams walked out of the motel room he was staying in dressed for a gun battle – he had a ballistic vest, helmet, gas mask, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. Phoenix Police say Williams randomly fired around 200 rounds, aiming...
12news.com
A suspected drunk driver caused a woman's leg to be amputated more than a year ago. He's now been arrested by police
GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than a year after Kimberly Pero lost her left leg to a suspected drunk driver, that man was arrested and formally charged. Glendale Police arrested Jason Tasker, 42, on a grand jury warrant that indicted him for aggravated assault and endangerment. “It was frustrating because...
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in Litchfield Park after apparent home invasion
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a possible home invasion in Litchfield Park on Thursday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 127th Avenue and Camelback. "Preliminary information was that possibly three suspects entered...
Comments / 0