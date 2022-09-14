Read full article on original website
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.
As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income.
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth
Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure.
Motley Fool
3 Reliable Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Generate Passive Income in Retirement
Union Pacific is a safe long-term source of income for investors. NextEra Energy stock is near its all-time high, but still looks like a good buy. Essential Utilities has a simple business model that produces steady cash flows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warren Buffett Just Bought This Dividend Stock -- Is It Right for You?
Ally is trading at a cheap valuation from several perspectives. The online bank is benefitting from trends in the economy, but it also uses its capital efficiently.
How Low Will Nvidia Stock Go?
Nvidia is still a fantastic long-term story, but a quick recovery might be out of the question for now.
Motley Fool
I Keep My Savings Account Balance as Low as I Can. Here's Why
Keeping too much in savings could mean missing out on opportunities to do better things with the money. Having a savings account is important, but I don't want to keep too much money in it. There's a downside to having too large a balance in a savings account.
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
Motley Fool
Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG -2.28%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector.
Motley Fool
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession. The prices of homes have increased at their slowest pace since June 2020, and 21% of sellers dropped their asking price in July. Almost all of the most recession-resilient cities are in the northern part of the U.S., either in...
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?
The stock is cheaper than ever, but that's not the only factor that matters.
Roku Whale Trades For September 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Motley Fool
Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity
Major market benchmarks kept losing ground on Thursday. A surprise $14 billion acquisition of STORE Capital sent its stock soaring. Other real estate investment trusts didn't make big moves, but they could still be good opportunities.
Bowlero, Harmonic And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares jumped 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. BOWL surged 8.1% to $13.48 after the company reported...
Motley Fool
Better EV Stock: Lucid Group vs. Nikola Corporation
Lucid and Nikola both disappointed investors with their production cuts and steep losses. Both stocks still look expensive relative to their near-term sales. One of these EV stocks faces fewer headwinds than the other.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
Benzinga
Apollo Senior Floating: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Apollo Senior Floating AFT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10.2 cents per share. On Wednesday, Apollo Senior Floating will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
Dutch Bros has an enormous opportunity to open new coffee stores. Home Depot is maintaining its lead in home improvement through careful investments. Lululemon has the right mix of quality, connection, and a digital framework.
