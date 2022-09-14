Read full article on original website
Lions Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster
The Detroit Lions are adding some depth to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders. On Wednesday, the Lions added running back Justin Jackson to their active roster. Jackson, 26, spent the preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards...
Yardbarker
Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS
Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
ESPN
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow ruled out vs. Washington Commanders because of injury
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Injuries continue to hit the Detroit Lions hard entering Week 2 as starting center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Washington. The 2020 Pro Bowler underwent season-ending toe surgery last season, missing all but four games, but did play in the...
Bills potentially thin at defensive tackle against Titans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle missed their third consecutive practice on Saturday, leaving Buffalo potentially thin in the middle against running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Coach Sean McDermott didn’t rule out either of the players: “We’ll see how it goes with those two.” Oliver has been sidelined since hurting his ankle in a season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 in which he started and played 17 snaps. Settle hasn’t practiced this week due to a calf injury. He played 28 snaps against the Rams. Buffalo only has four defensive tackles on its active roster and could be forced to promote Brandin Bryan and C.J. Brewer from its practice squad. The Bills retooled defensive front limited the Rams to 52 yards rushing.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle) returns for Lions, questionable Week 2
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) returned to practice on Friday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Swift is officially listed as questionable, but Friday's return is a positive sign after two missed sessions to start the week. Jamaal Williams will benefit if Swift is ruled out or suffers a setback during the game. Swift rushed 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, and added 3 catches for 31 yards, in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Yardbarker
Jets' Injury at Tight End Opens Door For Rookie's Debut
Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, nursing a hamstring injury that popped up during practice this week. "He was at practice and just felt something, so we’ll see," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday. If Uzomah can't play—Saleh said...
NFL・
Report: Kurt Warner's son will start as Temple QB for first time vs. Rutgers
E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will make his first start as quarterback for Temple on Saturday when they take on Rutgers, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The young Warner is a true freshman. He's replacing D'Wan Mathis, who won the starting job several weeks...
NFL・
Yardbarker
'Show Me Tape': Lions May Not Be Fans of Using QB Spy
Generally speaking, the "QB Spy" tends to be an NFL linebacker who is assigned to cover an offensive player man-to-man when they are expected to run the football. This strategy is oftentimes used with a "dual-threat" quarterback who has the ability to leave the pocket and secure significant rushing yards, usually after a plays break down.
ESPN
Detroit Lions' D'Andre Swift 'definitely' will be ready to play vs. Washington Commanders
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift missed his second consecutive practice Thursday because of an ankle issue, but he told ESPN that he'll "most definitely" be ready to play against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. "I'm all right," Swift said. Swift, who rushed for a career-best...
Detroit Lions tout run defense despite Eagles' 216-yard day: 'Who lined up and ran on us?'
The numbers tell one story, but Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard saw something totally different on film. Five days after the Lions allowed 216 yards rushing in a season-opening 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Sheppard touted his unit's effort in stopping the Eagles' rushing attack. Eagles quarterback Jalen...
