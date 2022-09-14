ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Lions Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions are adding some depth to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders. On Wednesday, the Lions added running back Justin Jackson to their active roster. Jackson, 26, spent the preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Bills potentially thin at defensive tackle against Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle missed their third consecutive practice on Saturday, leaving Buffalo potentially thin in the middle against running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Coach Sean McDermott didn’t rule out either of the players: “We’ll see how it goes with those two.” Oliver has been sidelined since hurting his ankle in a season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 in which he started and played 17 snaps. Settle hasn’t practiced this week due to a calf injury. He played 28 snaps against the Rams. Buffalo only has four defensive tackles on its active roster and could be forced to promote Brandin Bryan and C.J. Brewer from its practice squad. The Bills retooled defensive front limited the Rams to 52 yards rushing.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (ankle) returns for Lions, questionable Week 2

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) returned to practice on Friday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Swift is officially listed as questionable, but Friday's return is a positive sign after two missed sessions to start the week. Jamaal Williams will benefit if Swift is ruled out or suffers a setback during the game. Swift rushed 15 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, and added 3 catches for 31 yards, in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jets' Injury at Tight End Opens Door For Rookie's Debut

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, nursing a hamstring injury that popped up during practice this week. "He was at practice and just felt something, so we’ll see," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday. If Uzomah can't play—Saleh said...
NFL
Yardbarker

'Show Me Tape': Lions May Not Be Fans of Using QB Spy

Generally speaking, the "QB Spy" tends to be an NFL linebacker who is assigned to cover an offensive player man-to-man when they are expected to run the football. This strategy is oftentimes used with a "dual-threat" quarterback who has the ability to leave the pocket and secure significant rushing yards, usually after a plays break down.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Pro Bowl#American Football#Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy