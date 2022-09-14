ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures

Developers are building a six-story apartment building at Tenth St. and Broadway in downtown Columbia, replacing the old U.S. Bank building there. Construction will cause parking lane closures as well as sidewalk closures along the south end of East Broadway between Hitt Street and South Tenth Street. The post Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)

With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia's Ronald McDonald House is more than just a bed for sleeping

Supporters of the capital campaign to raise $6.5 million to build a new Ronald McDonald House in Columbia say the home has had a major impact on residents across mid-Missouri. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri executive director Terri Gray tells 939 the Eagle that the home has impacted many who have not stayed there.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia Police Department reports 39 car thefts in past month

Columbia has experienced a rise in vehicle thefts over the past month, according to the Columbia Police Department. The department advised residents to be more cautious about locking and protecting their vehicles in social media posts on Thursday. The department reported 39 thefts in the past month. Eleven of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
LAKE OZARK, MO
939theeagle.com

Aldred: New Columbia EquipmentShare jobs will pay about $42,000

A Boone County commissioner says Columbia-based EquipmentShare plans a $100-million expansion at its main campus near I-70 and the Lake of the Woods exit. Commissioner Justin Aldred briefed the REDI board of directors during Wednesday’s meeting. Aldred notes chapter 11 tax incentives have been approved by Boone County commissioners and by every taxing entity.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community

Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants. The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

