Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures
Developers are building a six-story apartment building at Tenth St. and Broadway in downtown Columbia, replacing the old U.S. Bank building there. Construction will cause parking lane closures as well as sidewalk closures along the south end of East Broadway between Hitt Street and South Tenth Street. The post Downtown demolition causes sidewalk and parking closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
12 Best Restaurants in Jefferson City, MO (with Photos & Maps)
With a rich heritage and vibrant culture, Jefferson city is the state capital of the American State of Missouri. Also known as Jeff City, it is named after the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson. Known for its fantastic nightlife and delectable food, we compiled a list of the best restaurants in Jefferson City.
Columbia’s Ronald McDonald House is more than just a bed for sleeping
Supporters of the capital campaign to raise $6.5 million to build a new Ronald McDonald House in Columbia say the home has had a major impact on residents across mid-Missouri. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri executive director Terri Gray tells 939 the Eagle that the home has impacted many who have not stayed there.
Audrain Community Hospital employees fired through Platinum Health Systems emails
MEXICO — A former employee of Audrain County’s only hospital said she got her official pink slip through an email. Platinum Health Systems administrators sent the email last Thursday that every position at the closed Audrain Community Hospital was terminated. The anonymous employee said she was angry and...
Columbia Missourian
MU Family Weekend: What to do around Columbia
MU's Family Weekend offers a variety of activities for Columbia visitors starting Friday. Here's what to keep an eye out for:
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Police Department reports 39 car thefts in past month
Columbia has experienced a rise in vehicle thefts over the past month, according to the Columbia Police Department. The department advised residents to be more cautious about locking and protecting their vehicles in social media posts on Thursday. The department reported 39 thefts in the past month. Eleven of the...
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
Aldred: New Columbia EquipmentShare jobs will pay about $42,000
A Boone County commissioner says Columbia-based EquipmentShare plans a $100-million expansion at its main campus near I-70 and the Lake of the Woods exit. Commissioner Justin Aldred briefed the REDI board of directors during Wednesday’s meeting. Aldred notes chapter 11 tax incentives have been approved by Boone County commissioners and by every taxing entity.
Columbia Missourian
New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community
Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants. The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Columbia's Loop Community Improvement District received a grant for new expansion project
Columbia — The Loop Community Improvement District, also known as CID, a coalition of citizens, business owners and community leaders are working on a long-term plan to enhance the infrastructure along Business Loop 70 in Columbia has been awarded grant money for a new shared commercial kitchen space. The...
Jefferson City man accused of bilking taxpayers for millions through COVID-19 loan fraud
Federal prosecutors have accused a Jefferson City man of stealing millions in taxpayer money as part of a $27 million fraud scheme. The post Jefferson City man accused of bilking taxpayers for millions through COVID-19 loan fraud appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City
Gov. Mike Parson's plan for tax change in Missouri includes extending and creating agricultural tax credits. The post Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Murphy: Columbia’s proposed 100-bed homeless shelter would be on Business Loop 70
The publisher of Comobuz.com says a Columbia non-profit group hopes to break ground next year on a 100-bed homeless shelter near the city’s power plant on the Business Loop. Publisher Mike Murphy says the project’s construction cost has increased from $11-million to $18-million. “They have a certain amount...
Columbia man accused of entering unlocked, occupied home, armed with a large knife
A Columbia man faces felony charges for allegedly entering a Boone County home, armed with a knife. Damon Harrell, 31, is charged with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 1400 block of Golf Boulevard,...
MU’s Veterinary Medicine expansion project expected to be complete by summer of 2024
The University of Missouri's school of Veterinary Medicine is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, ahead of scheduled renovations and expansions to the school's Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory. The post MU’s Veterinary Medicine expansion project expected to be complete by summer of 2024 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Armed burglary suspect flees after resident holds him at gunpoint; Surrenders to K9 Unit
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Boone County Deputies arrested a man who they say entered a residence with a large knife with the intent to burglarize the occupants. At around 12:30 p.m. on September 13, a caller alerted Boone County Dispatch regarding a burglary in progress. The 911 caller stated...
