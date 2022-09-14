Read full article on original website
Local Organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
All are invited to Las Cruces Pride events
When most people think of Pride Celebrations, they think of June, the International Month for Pride and the anniversary of Stonewall that began the movement over 50 years ago. Due to hot weather in June, Las Cruces celebrates Pride in the fall. Pride on the Plaza Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 begins at 4:30 p.m. with a Pride March around downtown ending at the Plaza De Las Cruces, with more than 50 vendors and organizations, food trucks, spirits (for individuals 21+) and a full evening of entertainment including Christopher Mack, Zeeta Shearill, Karlos Saucedo, Singing Out Las Cruces, DJ Rob Edwards, and the Pride Drag Show with our hosts Jack Lutz and Ivonna Bump.
KVIA
NMSU graduate workers express continued outrage, concern to university leaders at regents meeting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- “You actively work to ensure that we remain in poverty!" These are just some of the brash words spoken at Thursday's regents' meeting by graduate workers at New Mexico State University. The NMSU Graduate Union held a public comment session during the meeting. Members...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
DASO takes man into custody after SWAT situation nearby Doña Ana Elementary School
UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: The suspect has been taken into custody, according to The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. There were no injuries, and the scene is expected to clear within an hour. UPDATE 10:05 a.m.: Parents authorized to pick Doña Ana Elementary students who were relocated to Vista Middle...
Man arrested after allegedly smuggling men in a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot. On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when […]
borderreport.com
Local church becomes refuge as Las Cruces gets its own influx of migrants
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Just like El Paso, the city of Las Cruces has been seeing an influx of migrants released with nowhere to go. Some migrants have been dropped off at several shelters across the city, including El Calvario Methodist Church, which has seen about 50 come through its doors a day.
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
elpasomatters.org
DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution
The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case. The filing is a Sept. 10 letter Rosales sent to U.S....
UPDATE: EPFD finds two missing females
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals at the 11050 block of Andrew Barcelona Dr. EPFD has just recently shared via Twitter concerning a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso. UPDATE: According to EPFD, two adult females […]
cbs4local.com
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
Woman’s body discovered near Mount Cristo Rey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered near mount Cristo Rey. El Paso Border Patrol agents alerted Juarez authorities to the body, which was already in a decomposition stage. The victim was wearing a black shirt, black tennis and black pants. Investigators believe the […]
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
El Paso school board votes to terminate teacher after viral video
The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a high school English teacher following a viral video.
Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
KFOX 14
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
Meet Sofia, the first baby born on 915 Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today. Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears […]
Woman killed in NE El Paso crash after driver fails to yield right of way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old woman was killed when another driver failed to yield the right of way and crashed into her in Northeast El Paso Monday morning, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Stan Roberts. Police say 23-year-old Bianca Nicole Center, of Edinburg, Texas, was driving […]
El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
