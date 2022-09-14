ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ booked in ultimate freakshow fight vs. Kouzi at Super RIZIN

RIZIN Fighting Federation is about to give Fight Circus a serious run for its money in the freakshow fight department. Last night (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022), RIZIN held a press conference to announce an additional match up for the upcoming doubleheader event day of Sept. 25, 2022. Going down at Super RIZIN, popular kickboxing star, “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka will return against ... Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Michael Chandler expects title shot with UFC 281 win: ‘I’m your world champion by middle of next year’

Michael Chandler is ready to right his early Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wrongs. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight champion wasted no time challenging for UFC gold upon his Jan. 2021 arrival. Starching Dan Hooker in two minutes and 30 seconds in his debut, Chandler then went on to battle for the vacant title opposite Charles Oliveira.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279

Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Darren Till
Person
Nate Diaz
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew

The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism

Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $65 million payday

Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
MMAmania.com

Eddie Hearn sees Jake Paul defeating Anderson Silva: ‘It’s kind of him against the world’

Jake Paul has the support of his recent promoter rival heading into his next boxing match. While Paul hasn’t stepped foot in the ring yet in 2022, he’s stayed around the boxing game as a promoter for top female boxer, Amanda Serrano. Partnering with Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, the two put together the long-awaited super fight between Serrano and Katie Taylor in April 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Chuck Liddell picks Anderson Silva to knockout Jake Paul: ‘Good luck to Jake’

We are six weeks away from a highly-anticipated boxing showdown between former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and social media influencer Jake Paul and the combat community is already picking sides. Silva, who retired from MMA back in 2020, is scheduled to fight Paul on Oct. 29 live on Showtime...
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled

UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
UFC
MMAmania.com

SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card

UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Marlon Moraes signs with PFL after short-lived retirement

Marlon Moraes has officially come full circle in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022) that Moraes is signing with Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will compete in its 2023 Featherweight tournament. “Guys I wanna announce I’m coming home where I...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy