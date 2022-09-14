Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ booked in ultimate freakshow fight vs. Kouzi at Super RIZIN
RIZIN Fighting Federation is about to give Fight Circus a serious run for its money in the freakshow fight department. Last night (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022), RIZIN held a press conference to announce an additional match up for the upcoming doubleheader event day of Sept. 25, 2022. Going down at Super RIZIN, popular kickboxing star, “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka will return against ... Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi.
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler expects title shot with UFC 281 win: ‘I’m your world champion by middle of next year’
Michael Chandler is ready to right his early Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wrongs. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight champion wasted no time challenging for UFC gold upon his Jan. 2021 arrival. Starching Dan Hooker in two minutes and 30 seconds in his debut, Chandler then went on to battle for the vacant title opposite Charles Oliveira.
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew
The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism
Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $65 million payday
Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
MMAmania.com
Dan Hooker goes off on ‘little rat’ Colby Covington, claims UFC hides him so he won’t get slapped
Colby Covington has long had quarrels with several Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stars, ranging from his old college roommate, Jon Jones, to his good friend, Jorge Masvidal, to former training parter, Kamaru Usman, among several others, during his tenure with the promotion. But, even people who Covington hasn’t directly beefed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Eddie Hearn sees Jake Paul defeating Anderson Silva: ‘It’s kind of him against the world’
Jake Paul has the support of his recent promoter rival heading into his next boxing match. While Paul hasn’t stepped foot in the ring yet in 2022, he’s stayed around the boxing game as a promoter for top female boxer, Amanda Serrano. Partnering with Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, the two put together the long-awaited super fight between Serrano and Katie Taylor in April 2022.
MMAmania.com
Kyoji Horiguchi open to another kickboxing match: ‘People want to watch the big star vs. big star’
Kyoji Horiguchi is headed back home. As one of the best fighters on the planet today, Horiguchi has established himself as an all-time great from his country of Japan. Testing himself as much as he possibly can, the American Top Team (ATT) product famously gave superstar prodigy kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa, a run for his money in Sept. 2018.
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Sandhagen vs. Song
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stay home for its latest event as UFC Vegas 60 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. In the co-main event, Chidi Njokuani takes on Gregory Rodrigues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Chuck Liddell picks Anderson Silva to knockout Jake Paul: ‘Good luck to Jake’
We are six weeks away from a highly-anticipated boxing showdown between former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and social media influencer Jake Paul and the combat community is already picking sides. Silva, who retired from MMA back in 2020, is scheduled to fight Paul on Oct. 29 live on Showtime...
MMAmania.com
Cory Sandhagen vs Yadong Song full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 60 main event
Top 10 bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song are just a couple of hours away from their UFC Vegas 60 main event, scheduled for five rounds TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) LIVE on ESPN+ from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out their UFC Vegas...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
MMAmania.com
Hasim Rahman Jr.: ‘Fake’ Paul turning down $30 million to box Vitor Belfort showed fear
After Vitor Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield last year inside the boxing ring (see it again here), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion called for a fight against Jake Paul. In fact, he got Triller co-founder, Ryan Kavanaugh, to sign off on the $30 million offer to make the fight happen.
MMAmania.com
Georges St-Pierre discusses Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 weight miss: ‘It’s hard to forgive’
Khamzat Chimaev’s rising stock has taken a big hit following his unforgivable weigh miss at UFC 279 earlier this month. While the undefeated welterweight went on to absolutely destroy Kevin Holland in a makeshift co-main event at UFC 279 it is Khamzat’s incredible weight miss that remains the talking point.
MMAmania.com
SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card
UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.
MMAmania.com
Marlon Moraes signs with PFL after short-lived retirement
Marlon Moraes has officially come full circle in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022) that Moraes is signing with Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will compete in its 2023 Featherweight tournament. “Guys I wanna announce I’m coming home where I...
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't think Charles Oliveira will show up vs. Islam Makhachev – and Beneil Dariush will step in
Khabib Nurmagomedov has an inkling Islam Makhachev, not Charles Oliveira, will be facing Beneil Dariush for the vacant lightweight title. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) is scheduled to face Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in the UFC 280 main event on Oct. 22 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Dariush...
Comments / 0