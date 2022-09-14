ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah bands Swamptooth, Charlie Fog Band are getting 'Dead & In the Way' for Jerry Garcia

By Christopher Berinato
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANOaV_0hvEnGGS00

Deadheads and bluegrass fans will unite under one roof to celebrate the musical history of Jerry Garcia with Dead & In The Way, a concert featuring Savannah’s preeminent pickers Swamptooth, and the region’s waviest, grooviest Grateful Dead tribute band, The Charlie Fog Band.

Dead & In The Way is a musical journey born out of an idea by Swamptooth’s Jay Rudd (guitar, vocals) who envisioned a concert that explored several facets of Garcia’s musical styles.

The show will feature Swamptooth performing an acoustic set of songs by Jerry Garcia’s 1973 bluegrass band, Old & In The Way, followed by an electrifying set by The Charlie Fog Band performing songs by The Grateful Dead and The Jerry Garcia Band.

More on Swamptooth:Bluegrass band Swamptooth celebrate debut album 'B-Flat Earth' at Service Brewing Co.

More on Charlie Fog:Cohen's Retreat is letting you blow some steam off with a weekend Pop Up Party

Local acts:Savannah singer, guitar slinger and honky tonker Anders Thomsen shares 'Seven Songs'

“There’s such a huge overlap between the bluegrass and jam band worlds, so I just felt like it was a natural pairing,” said Rudd.

Although Garcia is most famous for his psychedelic rock explorations with The Grateful Dead, Rudd was first exposed to Garcia through his short tenure playing banjo with Old & In The Way.

“I kind of went into it backwards,” said Rudd. “A lot of Deadheads are exposed to bluegrass because of Old and In the Way and Jerry Garcia being such a bluegrass fan and starting out playing banjo and bluegrass before joining the Grateful Dead.I’ve become a fan now. I got into bluegrass in my early twenties, but wasn't exposed much the Grateful Dead. Now I definitely appreciate their music a lot.”

The Charlie Fog Band has been jamming for over a decade, reenacting classic shows and eras from the Grateful Dead’s history, whether it be their classic 1972 sound, or full shows for 1977 or 1989.

For The Charlie Fog Band’s lead guitarist, Daniel Berman, experiencing several Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead’s legendary live shows made a huge impact on his life.”

“It was life changing in most ways,” recalled Berman. “Most importantly musically. When you went to a Grateful Dead show you were treated to all sorts of kinds of music, from delta blues to American rock to bluegrass and country. The first show I ever went to, I was a young teenager, after the first set I was like, ‘Okay, we just saw a Howling Wolf blues tune, a Merle Haggard tune, a Johny Cash, tune, a Chuck Berry tune, and a couple of Grateful Dead tunes.’ As a teenager it certainly opened my musical eyes.”

The Charlie Fog Band features a full band line-up of players including two drummers, which guarantees a big, transcendent sound at every show. And as a band that likes to emulate the Grateful Dead experience, no two Charlie Fog band shows are the same.

Zombies of Death Metal:Italian horror-themed band Fulci terrorize Lodge of Sorrows

“We collectively figure out which songs we’re itching to scratch,” said Berman. “And as far as the approach is concerned, the Dead have always been considered by most people to be a jazz band disguised as a rock and roll band. Because of the improvisational nature of the music that they made, as a human being it’s almost impossible to play the same thing the same way twice.

“We do like to stretch out and have fun, no question about it, but it always has a purpose. I don’t think any of us are interested in just noodling or meandering. I think collectively we all have a very concentrated purpose for what we’re trying to do.”

The final portion of Dead & In The Way will feature a Jerry super jam combining both bands on stage.

“They’re all acoustic and bluegrass and we’re a big, raunchy, full band with two drummers, but we’ve found a couple of tunes that we think are going to come across quite well,” said Berman. “We’re excited because those guys are talented musicians and we look forward to sharing the stage with them.”

IF YOU GO

What: Dead & In The Way featuring Swamptooth and The Charlie Fog band

When: Friday at 8 p.m

Where: Victory North Savannah, 2603 Whitaker St.

Cost: $20-30

Info: victorynorthsavannah.com/concerts

