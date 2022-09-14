Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
“Top Notch” Saxophonist, Pianist Will Present September 21 Concert at Monmouth College
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 16, 2022) — Saxophonist Phil Pierick and pianist Casey Dierlam Tse will present a concert at 7:30PM, Wednesday, September 21, in the Kasch Performance Hall of Monmouth College's Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. Titled "Pillars: New Works for Saxophone and Piano," the concert is free and open...
Sioux City Journal
Couple makes 1880s Davenport house into home with 30 years of projects
It’s a good thing Craig and Marcia Canfield thrive on doing projects because it’s been one after another since they bought their home in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood 30 years ago. Consider the 200-plus hours Craig spent salvaging, piece-by-tiny-piece, the vestibule tiles from a home on...
rcreader.com
The Deslondes, September 27
Tuesday, September 27, 7 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. With No Depression praising their singular blend of "rootsy Americana, ’70s psych, lo-fi garage rock, and some good old country-western," the touring artists of The Deslondes headline a September 27 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel in support of their recent release Ways & Means, an album that delivers, according to Glide magazine, the band's strongest, most eclectic sound yet, setting the bar where all future records will be judged."
agupdate.com
Family fills many roles on shared farms
GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rcreader.com
2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24
LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
Community rallies together to support Amish couple following horse and buggy accident in July
FULTON, Ill. — A haystack dinner fundraiser hosted by the Amish community in Fulton drew hundreds of people Wednesday night. The benefit dinner helped raise donations for an Amish couple who were hospitalized following an accident in July. Lewis and Mary Weaver were exiting the intersection of US Route...
rcreader.com
“Their Town,” September 23 through October 1
The Mockingbird on Main, 320 North Main Street, Davenport IA. From September 23 through October 1, Davenport venue the Mockingbird on Main will house writer/director Alexander Richardson's re-imagining of Thornton Wilder's stage classic Our Town, fittingly titled Their Town. If the title sounds familiar, that might be because the show was recently staged at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline. If you weren't able to see it, Richardson absolutely understands a potential reason why: It was staged in March of 2020.
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island
There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
What to wear for fall outings
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Fun, comfortable fall fashions and accessories were on display during two segments from Four Seasons. Katie Kutunis, Four Seasons, hosts a couple of mini fashion shows featuring various trending style options. Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four...
rcreader.com
5K Walk and Run to Raise Funds for Mississippi River Trail
PRINCETON, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Princeton Recreation Trails is hosting their 9th annual 5K Walk and Run, “I’m running to support my community and raise money for the Mississippi River Trail,” says Tara Flesch, Race Director. Princeton Recreation Trails Inc improves pathways to increase safe...
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
rcreader.com
News Consumers Should “Demand That You Get Accurate Information,” Ag Media Veteran Mike Adams Says at Monmouth College Wiswell-Robeson Lecture
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 14, 2022) — During his Wiswell-Robeson Lecture on Monday evening at Monmouth College, veteran agriculture media broadcaster Mike Adams spoke directly to the consumers in the audience — those who consume information and those who consume food. In other words, Adams had separate messages for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
espnquadcities.com
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
ourquadcities.com
‘They are to thank for saving my life’: Davenport woman concerned about change to UI Hospitals’ Eating Disorder Program
When Sydney Brokaw was young she was the picture of health. She enjoyed running in marathons and exploring the great outdoors. However, Brokaw was secretly battling a disease. “I have dealt with disordered eating for many years — at least 12 years,” said Brokaw. Brokaw was dealing with...
'You are going to rip the heart out of our community' | Walcott Elementary parents voice opposition to potential closure
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Outraged parents lined up at Davenport Community School District's council meeting Monday night to share their frustrations with the possible loss of Walcott Elementary. The proposed plan would remove kindergarten through fifth grade at the school in order to make it strictly a middle school, meaning...
rcreader.com
PrairieFest, September 24
Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland IA. Beloved for offering an expansive site for respite and reflection, Wheatland, Iowa's Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is revered for its beautiful grounds that include gardens, fields, timber, trails, a labyrinth, a nature pond, and a soothing Retreat Center. It's a lovely oasis of quiet where a monthly get-together is actually called "Come to the Quiet." Yet on September 24, visitors will actually be treated to five hours' worth of sounds. Beguiling, diverse, supremely musical sounds.
KWQC
Quad City residents plead with federal agency to stop Canadian Pacific merger
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The federal agency making the final decision on a multi-billion dollar merger, held a public meeting in Davenport on Tuesday. The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis presented findings from its Draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the pending union of Candian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. Representatives heard public comments for consideration on its final statement.
Quad Citizens react to environmental findings on possible railway merger at public input meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad Citizens got another chance to voice their opinions about the Canadian Pacific - Kansas City Southern railway merger in a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Davenport's RiverCenter. The meeting coincides with the release of a Draft Environmental Impact Statement from the Surface Transportation Board's...
KWQC
Rock Falls, Sterling host Fiesta Days Parade Saturday
ROCK FALLS/STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will host the Fiesta Days Parade Saturday. The parade route will be 1st Avenue/IL Route 40 starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and going north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street.
Comments / 0