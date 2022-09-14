Read full article on original website
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Here’s the Latest Timing and Schedule of Events
More than four billion people are expected to tune in this morning to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, as the long-reigning monarch is finally laid to rest. After passing away on September 8, Queen Elizabeth will be given a state funeral Monday, that will be broadcast live around the world from Westminster Abbey. King Charles and his siblings will be in attendance, as will Queen Cosort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the Royal Family. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the late monarch...
Prince William gives update on the queen's beloved corgis
While greeting British subjects in a surprise visit to the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster, Prince William reassured one woman that the late queen's corgis are in good hands. In a video captured by Sky News, William held the hand...
Final visitors pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as lying-in-state ends
The final mourners to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Westminster Hall, as the monarch's four-day lying-in-state ended.At 9:44am today, Monday 19 September, Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am.Mourners queued for up to 25 hours to pay their final respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.The queue for mourners to visit the late monarch’s coffin lying in state was closed at 10.45pm on Sunday.At its longest, the queue's maximum length was 10 miles.Sign up here for our newsletters. Read More ‘A real privilege’: Final mourners pay their respects as Queen’s lying-in-state closes – live updatesFull Order of Service for Queen’s funeral at Westminster AbbeyVoices: We are witnessing a turning point in history
Jacinda Ardern says Queen Elizabeth II gave her the best advice on motherhood and leadership
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has recalled the best advice she received on motherhood, which she said came from Queen Elizabeth II.In an interview with the BBC, Ms Ardern, who is visiting the UK for the late monarch’s state funeral, recalled her first meeting with the Queen.Speaking on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show, she recalled asking the Queen how she managed being both a mother and leader.“I asked her, for instance, of course what was one of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum.“I said...
‘The crown of ice melting’: Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy shares poem to mark Queen’s death
Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, who was appointed to the position by the Queen in 2009, has written a poem about the late monarch’s death.The poem, titled Daughter, has been released on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, with leaders from around the world among the 2,000-strong congregation.Duffy’s work references the Queen’s coffin being carried by a hearse from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and the lowering of Union flags around the country as a mark of respect.It includes lines about the public coming...
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. Many of them had spent cold...
Camilla recounts shoe mishap on wedding day which made Queen laugh
The Queen Consort has shared a personal memory of the Queen who saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on Camilla’s wedding day.Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla also described the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” but also how her gaze could be a little withering if you “dare question” her equestrian knowledge.The Queen Consort, who had known the monarch for decades, said the Queen had a clear demarcation between her public duties and private life and her summer breaks at Balmoral in Scotland were a moment for “her enjoyment”.Her tribute to her mother-in-law was aired...
Lady Louise Windsor: What is the rare eye condition she was born with?
Lady Louise Windsor was pushed back under the nation’s spotlight this week after her recent A-level success saw her earn a place at St Andrews University in Scotland.Louise, 18, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will study English at the same university as her older cousin, Prince William, who graduated from prestigious institution in 2005.Louise has made a number of public appearances over the past few months, most recently accompanying her parents and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, to the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.She also took...
Unseen portrait of joyous Queen released by Palace ahead of final farewell
An unseen portrait of the Queen smiling with joy has been released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral.The photograph, taken in May ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, shows the monarch beaming brightly at the camera in her Windsor Castle home.In a televised tribute to her mother-in-law on Sunday evening, the Queen Consort recalled the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” and said: “I will always remember her smile.”The Queen, who is dressed in a dusky dove blue dress with her hair neatly curled, is wearing her favourite three-strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip...
