Read full article on original website
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State is One of Eight FBS Teams Yet to Force A Turnover, But Jim Knowles Confident They’ll Come “As Guys Get More Comfortable In the System”
Ohio State’s defense has impressed in many ways through the first two games of Jim Knowles’ tenure as defensive coordinator, but creating turnovers isn’t one of them. Despite ranking among the top 25 total, scoring and rushing defenses in the country, the Buckeyes are one of just eight FBS teams that has yet to tally a takeaway two weeks into the season, along with Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Maryland, Fresno State, Army and Temple.
Mark Fletcher, Ohio State Buckeyes 4-star RB commit, breaks loose for impressive touchdown run
In one of the nation's most highly-anticipated Friday night matchups, Florida powerhouse programs American Heritage and Chaminade-Madonna clashed in a battle loaded with prospects. With the game tied 14-14 early in the second half, one of the one big-time prospects delivered a game-changing play. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes earn another Crystal Ball prediction for a top receiver in the 2024 class
It has been a little bit of time since Ohio State received their last commitment, but that’s just how recruiting can go often times. The Buckeyes tend to receive commitments in groups rather than one at a time these days, and with high school football going on, currently recruits are focused on their own seasons at hand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
2025 TE Bear Tenney Says He Feels Like Kevin Wilson and Justin Frye Want Him to Be at Ohio State and Jaden Ball Enjoys OSU Visit
Not only does he have one of the best names in the entire recruiting industry, but Arizona prospect Bear Tenney is emerging as a priority tight end target for Ohio State in the 2025 recruiting class. Tenney picked up his OSU offer from Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day on June...
Ohio State football vs. Toledo score predictions: Can the Rockets summon more upset magic?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time Ohio State football played Toledo, the Rockets should have left Ohio Stadium with one of the program’s most significant victories. Toledo outgained OSU that day in 2011, 338-301. The Buckeyes had to make a fourth-down stop in the final minute of the fourth quarter to halt a potential go-ahead touchdown drive.
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show
"We have to win the game. If we have any expectations other than that, we’re setting ourselves up."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game
Kentucky will be going for a traditional look this Saturday when the Wildcats host former FCS powerhouse Youngstown State. It’s a smooth, clean look for the Wildcats, who have been known to experiment with black jerseys and silver helmets from time to time. All of those things are nice in moderation, but who can argue with traditional blue & white look?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Chip Trayanum Taking Over Kickoff Return Duties for Ohio State with Support from Emeka Egbuka
After Emeka Egbuka averaged 29 yards per kickoff return as a true freshman, it seemed unlikely Ohio State would change kickoff returners this season. Just two games into the 2022 season, however, Ohio State decided to go in a different direction. While Egbuka was the kickoff returner for Ohio State’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses why he left his starters in for extended minutes versus Arkansas State
Ryan Day left his starting unit out for longer than expected against Arkansas State Saturday. There’s obvious risk involved in this. CJ Stroud or another important starter going down up 30 against Arkansas State is easily avoidable, but Day has his reasons. He just felt the Buckeyes needed more...
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
Buckeye offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest is ‘very high’
Buckeye scholarship offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest in the Buckeyes is ‘very high’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28
MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
Week 5 highlights and scores for high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here and teams are starting to come into form as fall closes in. You can watch Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. featuring the following games. Week 5 schedule Dublin Jerome at Hilliard Bradley Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Davidson […]
Two dead in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
WFMJ.com
Bob Hagan challenges Michael Rulli to debate after Rulli accuses him of harassing customers
Republican Ohio Senate candidate, Michael Rulli has accused his Democratic candidate, Bob Hagan of walking into his grocery store and harassing customers. The allegations came to light after Rulli posted a video to his Facebook page of a man who is said to be Hagan walking inside the store, walking around the produce department and eventually leaving.
Ohio police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Comments / 4