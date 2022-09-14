ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As free government COVID-19 tests end, here’s where you can get them near you

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDEif_0hvEmIzh00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What you need to know about COVID-19 tests

If you haven’t been following the news, when you click to order your next set of free COVID-19 tests , you might find an unexpected message: “This program is not currently accepting orders for free at-home COVID-19 tests.” This doesn’t mean you can no longer get at-home tests. It simply means you’ll have to buy them.

In this article: iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test , Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test and DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

Are at-home COVID-19 tests effective?

According to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) , an at-home COVID-19 test “detects proteins, called antigens, from the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.” When these proteins are detected, the test results are positive. If no antigens are detected, the test results are negative.

If you have a positive test, you can be fairly certain you have the virus. However, if the test results are negative, it could mean no antigens were collected during the swabbing. In other words, you might still have the virus.

Because of this, the FDA advises repeating the test in 48 hours if you have symptoms and your initial results were negative. If you were just exposed and do not have symptoms, repeat the test in 48 hours. If you have a negative result, repeat the test again in 48 hours.

How to use an at-home COVID-19 test

While collecting the sample is often the same — swabbing the inside of each nostril for a designated amount of time — every at-home COVID-19 test is performed differently. It’s important to read through all of the instructions so you understand the entire process before you tear anything open, as some may be time-sensitive and all are easily contaminated.

Will my insurance reimburse me for the purchase of an at-home COVID-19 test?

Coverage for OTC COVID-19 tests began on Jan. 15, 2022.​ However, to get reimbursed for your purchase, you must follow all instructions offered by your insurer. There may be limits on how many tests you can purchase or other stipulations that could cause your claim to be denied if you don’t follow all instructions.

Where to buy COVID-19 tests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifSW0_0hvEmIzh00

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

This best-selling test is simple to perform and can be completed in 15 minutes. You get two tests per package and the results are easy to read and interpret.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XHjy_0hvEmIzh00

BD Verit o r At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit

BD Veritor’s test is unique because you use your smartphone to scan the results of the test. Your phone converts the image into words so there’s no way to misinterpret the results. BD Veritor can detect multiple variants, including Delta and Omicron.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkaTk_0hvEmIzh00

Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test

Like other options, the Clinitest can be performed in about 15 minutes. The benefit to purchasing this option is it comes with five tests instead of the typical two.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J73Gy_0hvEmIzh00

Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test

As of May 20, 2022, the FDA granted a six-month extension to the shelf life of the Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test. There are two tests in each pack and you get results in 15 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rydw_0hvEmIzh00

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

If you prefer a lab test, DxTerity is a solid option. This convenient kit collects a saliva sample that you can ship out to get confidential results in 48 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of our consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

After 130 mph chase, NC murder-for-hire suspect extradited back from Texas

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, Lexington police last month attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Positive Test#Smartphone#Linus Covid#General Health#Bestreviews#Clinitest Rapid#Dxterity
CBS 17

Teen boy used stolen gun in NC shooting death of 10-year-old girl, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl last week, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Thursday in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 17

NC students taken to hospital; deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at middle school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday at a middle school in Greenville, officials said. The incident happened after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt […]
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy