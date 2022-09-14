The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has located a Dunkirk man who was wanted in connection with a short pursuit after criminal investigators attempted to pull him over on West Main Street in Brocton on Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the short pursuit, which began around 1 pm, ended when the driver of the Dodge Challenger struck a guardrail at Lake Avenue and South Swede Road and continued on South Swede Road, which has a dead end, and the vehicle crashed into a lawn at the end of the road. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen, left the vehicle and ran towards a brush line. A brief search did not turn up Vangiesen, and an arrest warrant was issued out of Portland Town Court. The Sheriff's Office says Vangiesen was located on Friday at a residence on Route 380 in the town of Portland, where he was arrested. Charges against Vangiesen include unlawfully fleeing police officer in motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, failure to comply with a lawful order, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, no windshield, leaving scene of property damage accident, uninspected motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent, improper passing, and operating without insurance. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.

