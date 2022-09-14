Read full article on original website
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to second degree kidnapping charge
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one charge of kidnapping in the second degree.
wesb.com
Olean Woman Charged with A Felony
An Olean woman was charged with a felony on Thursday. Olean Police charged 41-year-old Georgia M. Goodell felony criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Goodell was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany Woman Charged with Leandra’s Law After Traffic Stop
Cattaraugus County Woman Arrested Under Leandra's Law. A Cattaraugus County woman is facing a DWAI charge after a traffic stop. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP) 41-year-old Beth Gardner of Allegany, New York was stopped by police while she was driving on I-86 in Randolph, New York on Friday, September 16, 2022 for allegedly "failing to maintain her lane." The NYSP says she was arrested "after failing several (Standard Field Sobriety Tests) SFSTs."
Cambria man arraigned on charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing crash
A Cambria man has been arraigned on charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a crash in August.
Hamburg man indicted on murder charge, four others indicted as accomplices
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Hamburg man will be indicted on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
chautauquatoday.com
Panama man charged after police pursuit in Cattaraugus County
A Panama man is facing several charges, including more than three dozen vehicle and traffic violations following a high speed pursuit in Cattaraugus County early Thursday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Joseph Estus after the pursuit that went through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfield, and New Albion. During the investigation, Estus was found to be in possession of narcotics. Charges against Estus include, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing police officer, along with 37 vehicle and traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in local courts in each town at a later date for further proceedings.
Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
Erie County Holding Center deputy attacked by inmate
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was attacked and injured by an incarcerated individual at ECHC. On Sept. 15, 2022, deputy Christopher Myers was attacked by Stephen Watkin while collecting cleaning gear from Watkin’s cell. Watkin exited his cell and refused the deputy’s orders to lock back in the unit. The […]
Route 390 reopens after police address incident with suicidal male
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Route 390 was closed both northbound and southbound between Chili Avenue and Scottsville Road for a short time Friday evening. According to investigators, police learned a suicidal male was in the area. They found him in a car in a parking lot just off Rt. 390 and closed roadways because they […]
Buffalo man charged in Town of Tonawanda double homicide
Jameer Woods was taken into custody and is being held pending his arraignment.
13 WHAM
Officers not charged for fatally shooting man at Rochester store
Rochester, N.Y. — State Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report Friday into the death of Simran Gordon, who was shot and killed in a shootout with officers from the Rochester Police Department last year. Gordon, 24, was allegedly trying to rob the Family...
wesb.com
Salamanca Man and Woman Arrested for Attempted Vehicle
A Salamanca man finds himself in jail Tuesday, less than 48-hours since his previous arrest. Jamestown Police arrested 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye after two separate incidents involving parked cars. Deven and Elise allegedly tried to steal some property from an unlocked car that was parked...
chautauquatoday.com
Short pursuit leads to bevy of charges against Dunkirk man
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has located a Dunkirk man who was wanted in connection with a short pursuit after criminal investigators attempted to pull him over on West Main Street in Brocton on Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the short pursuit, which began around 1 pm, ended when the driver of the Dodge Challenger struck a guardrail at Lake Avenue and South Swede Road and continued on South Swede Road, which has a dead end, and the vehicle crashed into a lawn at the end of the road. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen, left the vehicle and ran towards a brush line. A brief search did not turn up Vangiesen, and an arrest warrant was issued out of Portland Town Court. The Sheriff's Office says Vangiesen was located on Friday at a residence on Route 380 in the town of Portland, where he was arrested. Charges against Vangiesen include unlawfully fleeing police officer in motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, failure to comply with a lawful order, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, no windshield, leaving scene of property damage accident, uninspected motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent, improper passing, and operating without insurance. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County DA’s Office: Nearly 25% of people arrested for murder in 2022 were parolees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — District Attorney Sandra Doorley released a chart on Friday showing an increase in the percentage of people arrested for murder in Rochester who were parolees. In 2018, 0% of people arrested for murder were on parole at the time. By 2020, that number jumped to 20%....
Alleged arsonist arrested in town of Niagara
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call early Thursday morning that reported a suspicious male in the back of a business igniting a dumpster.
Buffalo man facing a murder charge in connection to shooting in June
The shooting occurred on June 18 inside a vehicle that was parked on Bailey Avenue near Berkshire Avenue.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on Loleta Road
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and transported to a nearby hospital following a crash on Loleta Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, on Loleta Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
Man arrested in connection to carjacking, kidnapping incidents in Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with two separate carjacking and kidnapping incidents. Police said the alleged suspect Josue Lubala, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree menacing, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
