Wyoming County, NY

wesb.com

Olean Woman Charged with A Felony

An Olean woman was charged with a felony on Thursday. Olean Police charged 41-year-old Georgia M. Goodell felony criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Goodell was released with an appearance ticket.
OLEAN, NY
WIBX 950

Allegany Woman Charged with Leandra’s Law After Traffic Stop

Cattaraugus County Woman Arrested Under Leandra's Law. A Cattaraugus County woman is facing a DWAI charge after a traffic stop. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP) 41-year-old Beth Gardner of Allegany, New York was stopped by police while she was driving on I-86 in Randolph, New York on Friday, September 16, 2022 for allegedly "failing to maintain her lane." The NYSP says she was arrested "after failing several (Standard Field Sobriety Tests) SFSTs."
ALLEGANY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Panama man charged after police pursuit in Cattaraugus County

A Panama man is facing several charges, including more than three dozen vehicle and traffic violations following a high speed pursuit in Cattaraugus County early Thursday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Joseph Estus after the pursuit that went through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfield, and New Albion. During the investigation, Estus was found to be in possession of narcotics. Charges against Estus include, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing police officer, along with 37 vehicle and traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in local courts in each town at a later date for further proceedings.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
#Felony Assault#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Holding Center deputy attacked by inmate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was attacked and injured by an incarcerated individual at ECHC. On Sept. 15, 2022, deputy Christopher Myers was attacked by Stephen Watkin while collecting cleaning gear from Watkin’s cell. Watkin exited his cell and refused the deputy’s orders to lock back in the unit. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Officers not charged for fatally shooting man at Rochester store

Rochester, N.Y. — State Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report Friday into the death of Simran Gordon, who was shot and killed in a shootout with officers from the Rochester Police Department last year. Gordon, 24, was allegedly trying to rob the Family...
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Man and Woman Arrested for Attempted Vehicle

A Salamanca man finds himself in jail Tuesday, less than 48-hours since his previous arrest. Jamestown Police arrested 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye and 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye after two separate incidents involving parked cars. Deven and Elise allegedly tried to steal some property from an unlocked car that was parked...
SALAMANCA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Short pursuit leads to bevy of charges against Dunkirk man

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has located a Dunkirk man who was wanted in connection with a short pursuit after criminal investigators attempted to pull him over on West Main Street in Brocton on Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the short pursuit, which began around 1 pm, ended when the driver of the Dodge Challenger struck a guardrail at Lake Avenue and South Swede Road and continued on South Swede Road, which has a dead end, and the vehicle crashed into a lawn at the end of the road. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen, left the vehicle and ran towards a brush line. A brief search did not turn up Vangiesen, and an arrest warrant was issued out of Portland Town Court. The Sheriff's Office says Vangiesen was located on Friday at a residence on Route 380 in the town of Portland, where he was arrested. Charges against Vangiesen include unlawfully fleeing police officer in motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, failure to comply with a lawful order, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, no windshield, leaving scene of property damage accident, uninspected motor vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent, improper passing, and operating without insurance. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
DUNKIRK, NY
explore venango

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on Loleta Road

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and transported to a nearby hospital following a crash on Loleta Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, on Loleta Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Man arrested in connection to carjacking, kidnapping incidents in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with two separate carjacking and kidnapping incidents. Police said the alleged suspect Josue Lubala, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree menacing, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

