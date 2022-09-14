Pete Carroll weighs in on 'really meaningful' win for Seattle Seahawks over former QB Russell Wilson

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State receiver takes home Rookie of the Week
A former Penn State receiver had himself a week in the first week of the NFL season. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders receiver, took home Rookie of the Week for Week 1 on Thursday. Dotson had 3 catches, 40 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his first professional game, helping...
saturdaytradition.com
4 B1G footprint cities among top producers in NFL talent
As the college football landscape is set to change in the coming years, there’s an ongoing argument between fans when it comes to discussing talent and conferences. Which conference reigns supreme; the SEC or the B1G?. The latest tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter might shed some light on the...
Washington Commanders Jack Del Rio takes tough-love approach on Jamin Davis in Week 1: ‘I’m trying to be honest, not bury a guy’
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has never been known to mince words and opinions, and he did just
saturdaytradition.com
Joey Porter Jr. draws elite 'DAWG' review from Pat McAfee during College GameDay
Penn State corner back Joey Porter Jr. received the stamp of approval from Pat McAfee Saturday morning. McAfee called the son of Steelers legend Joey Porter Sr. a “DAWG” on Twitter Saturday and had high praises for the running back on College Gameday, saying that he will be a problem against Auburn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Watt officially placed on IR following Week 1 injury
TJ Watt has been officially placed on injured reserve after tearing his pec Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watt, a former Wisconsin standout, will be out for at least the next 6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. Rough way to start the season. Watt played well in...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson implores Denver sideline to call out 'run or pass' versus Seattle
Russell Wilson faced his former team Monday night with the Denver Broncos, and it seems he’s already buying in to Denver. The former Wisconsin quarterback was seen imploring teammates to call out run or pass while the defense was on the field. I can’t help but think this, despite...
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith, Marcus Spears release their picks for Heisman Trophy winner
Stephen A. Smith and Marcus debated who should win the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN’s “First Take”. The two had different answers. Spears really likes what he’s seen from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud so far this season, and chose him as his pick. One thing that he likes about Stroud, is the offense he’s in with Ryan Day’s system.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State OL injured on Thursday Night Football
Former Ohio State Buckeye and Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley suffered a significant knee injury in the first half and didn’t return for the second half. Will Clapp came in to replace Linsley for the rest of the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news. Linsley was listed...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
EJ Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, set to make college starting debut, per report
EJ Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, is set to play his first career start Saturday against Rutgers, according to an ESPN report. The Temple true freshman’s start comes after a strong performance last week against Lafayette where Warner threw 173 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14-19 passing after relieving starting quarterback D’wan Mathis in the second quarter.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Godwin gets status update for Week 2 game against New Orleans Saints
Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ACL injury last season. He is struggling to stay healthy this season so far as well. Head coach Todd Bowles stated that Godwin is probably not going to be playing in Week 2 per Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. Godwin is listed as questionable for the game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ division rival after a hamstring injury in Week 1.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State OL leads B1G in PFF stat
Penn State OL Olu Fashanu may be a new name to many, but the the sophomore’s name is something Nittany Lions’ fans should get used to hearing. Fashanu is making a splash in the B1G, and it was announced on Wednesday that the sophomore currently has the top PFF pass block grade in the conference. With a 92.1 rating, Fashanu sits atop the B1G.
Comments / 0