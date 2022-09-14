Pete Carroll weighs in on 'really meaningful' win for Seattle Seahawks over former QB Russell Wilson

Penn State OL Olu Fashanu may be a new name to many, but the the sophomore’s name is something Nittany Lions’ fans should get used to hearing. Fashanu is making a splash in the B1G, and it was announced on Wednesday that the sophomore currently has the top PFF pass block grade in the conference. With a 92.1 rating, Fashanu sits atop the B1G.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO