wnmufm.org
Green Bay steambarge makes WI Register of Historic Places
MARINETTE, WI— The Wisconsin Historical Society has listed a shipwreck in Green Bay on its Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff is located in 10 to 15 feet of water near Marinette. It was added to the register for its archeological significance as a steambarge. The Neff...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%
The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc family fundraising for handicap-accessible van for daughter with serious health issues
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc community is rallying behind a teenage girl and her family, as she continues to face serious life-long health issues. Thirteen-year-old Gracie Clark is full of love and many smiles. She loves listening to music, especially Elvis, and most importantly, she loves going on car rides.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fond du Lac firefighters battled flames in semi stopped on I-41
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue reports the closure of I-41 was because a semi’s cab was on fire. According to a release, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 41 in the southbound lane. The Engine Company confirmed the...
wearegreenbay.com
Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
wearegreenbay.com
Looking for a ‘Gouda’ career? Sargento Foods hiring truck drivers
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sargento Foods hosted a 3-day, 5-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week while stopping in Fond du Lac and Appleton on September 15. Sargento Foods held on-the-spot interviews for second and third-shift production, CDL drivers, and maintenance technicians. The hiring event featured...
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh Police Department uses social media as crime prevention tool
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When it comes to crime prevention, Oshkosh police officer Kate Mann knows how to reach a large audience through social media. The departments Facebook page has over 34,000 followers. For the past five years, she posts a nightly reminder called the 9 p.m. routine. “What that...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Skipping Stones to Wequiok Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Wequiock Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin captivates visitors as it gently cascades over a section of the Niagara Escparment. A little exploration of the deep gorge and waterfall treated us to a wonderful afternoon exploring the creations of nature. Descending to the Waterfall. To approach the falls, visitors descend a...
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
Fond du Lac County facing foster home shortage
This year, Fond du Lac County is facing a shortage of foster care families, something officials at the department of social services call a "crisis."
wearegreenbay.com
Popular Manitowoc County bakery to close, owners looking to sell location
WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location. After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
wtaq.com
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
