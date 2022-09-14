ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Green Bay steambarge makes WI Register of Historic Places

MARINETTE, WI— The Wisconsin Historical Society has listed a shipwreck in Green Bay on its Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff is located in 10 to 15 feet of water near Marinette. It was added to the register for its archeological significance as a steambarge. The Neff...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Driven by construction projects, Oshkosh school spending to jump 25%

The Oshkosh area school board has approved a 25% increase in spending for the current academic year, a jump driven largely by the district’s construction projects for two new schools. On Wednesday night the school board held a public hearing on the budget and then approved spending in 11...
OSHKOSH, WI
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Looking for a ‘Gouda’ career? Sargento Foods hiring truck drivers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Sargento Foods hosted a 3-day, 5-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week while stopping in Fond du Lac and Appleton on September 15. Sargento Foods held on-the-spot interviews for second and third-shift production, CDL drivers, and maintenance technicians. The hiring event featured...
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Oshkosh Police Department uses social media as crime prevention tool

OSHKOSH, Wis. — When it comes to crime prevention, Oshkosh police officer Kate Mann knows how to reach a large audience through social media. The departments Facebook page has over 34,000 followers. For the past five years, she posts a nightly reminder called the 9 p.m. routine. “What that...
OSHKOSH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Skipping Stones to Wequiok Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Wequiock Falls in Green Bay, Wisconsin captivates visitors as it gently cascades over a section of the Niagara Escparment. A little exploration of the deep gorge and waterfall treated us to a wonderful afternoon exploring the creations of nature. Descending to the Waterfall. To approach the falls, visitors descend a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wtaq.com

Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI

