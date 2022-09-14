Read full article on original website
10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD
The boy was walking with his father, another man and another child when someone in a vehicle began shooting at the group.
2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot in groin near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon. At about 12:59 p.m., a 21-year-old man was near an alley in the 200 block of South Keeler when he was shot, police said. The victim was struck in the groin area, and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week. The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side. Police say the suspect got into...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in neck inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side. On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
nypressnews.com
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old woman in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man is charged with the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old woman in West Englewood in June. Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marcell Hunter, 27, in the 7500 block of South Coles on Wednesday. He was identified as...
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
Chicago shooting: 2 boys shot just minutes apart in South Side homes, CPD says
There have now been 255 minors shot, 33 fatally, in Chicago so far this year.
fox32chicago.com
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
Chicago Journal
16, 17, and 18-year-old shot at Archer Heights gas station
CHICAGO - Three young people were shot late Friday night while at a gas station on the city's southwest side, authorities said. The incident happened about 11:00 p.m. on the 4300 block of W. 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city's southwest side. Police said a 16-year-old...
Chicago PD officer, sergeant charged in Pilsen shooting that wounded unarmed man, CCSA Kim Foxx says
"We cannot ignore or stand by acts of unprovoked violence, even at the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect our community," Foxx said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. At about 7:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found with a bullet wound in his head in the 700 block of North Menard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
cwbchicago.com
#37: Man shot woman dead because he didn’t want her at a block party—while he was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring for 3 felonies, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say Marcell Hunter, while on electronic monitoring for three felony cases, shot and killed a woman during a street party in Chicago this summer because he didn’t know who she was and he didn’t want her there. That’s bad enough. But then there’s this: Hunter, 27, is...
Chicago Family Dealing With Constant Grief After Losing 2 Sons to Gun Violence
The devastating calls came twice for one heartbroken Chicago family. Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor's son DiMonte Pryor was fatally shot in 2018. “He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. "He was murdered in front of people’s homes.”. Then, in August of this year, they received...
3 teens shot within an hour on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teens were shot Wednesday evening on the West Side of Chicago. A 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:54 p.m. when she was shot at. She was grazed in her right thigh. She was taken to Rush...
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
nypressnews.com
Chicago taxpayers on hook for $15 million in mom’s death during police chase
Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020, after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of dollars to...
