WGN News

2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot in groin near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon. At about 12:59 p.m., a 21-year-old man was near an alley in the 200 block of South Keeler when he was shot, police said. The victim was struck in the groin area, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man wanted for shooting another man in the neck

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly shot another man in the neck last week. The shooting happened Sept. 7 around 6:42 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side. Police say the suspect got into...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in neck inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to his neck lying on the floor of a home on Chicago's South Side. On Thursday around 10 p.m., police found a man, 45, shot at a home in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man charged with murder of 22-year-old woman in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man is charged with the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old woman in West Englewood in June. Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marcell Hunter, 27, in the 7500 block of South Coles on Wednesday. He was identified as...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

16, 17, and 18-year-old shot at Archer Heights gas station

CHICAGO - Three young people were shot late Friday night while at a gas station on the city's southwest side, authorities said. The incident happened about 11:00 p.m. on the 4300 block of W. 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city's southwest side. Police said a 16-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. At about 7:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found with a bullet wound in his head in the 700 block of North Menard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL

