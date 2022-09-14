ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Tyla

Little known royal walks alongside Prince William and Harry during the Queen's procession

The Queen’s procession through central London included a little known member of the royal family. Watch below:. David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, formerly known as Viscount Linley until 2017, is the Queen’s 60-year-old nephew. He is the eldest child of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s beloved sister, and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017.
Tyla

Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion

Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
TheDailyBeast

Prince William Confronted by Member of the Public About Harry’s Birthday

Prince William was approached by a member of the public on Thursday who asked if he had forgotten his brother’s birthday. Prince Harry was quietly celebrating on Sept. 15 with wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.K. while mourning the loss of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reports that during a meet-and-greet with crowds at Sandringham on Thursday, an unidentified member of the public probed Prince William about Harry’s 38th-birthday celebration. According to The Sun, “William laughed to one well-wisher” and said “it is his birthday today, you’re absolutely right, it is.” Asked if he’d forgotten, the prince apparently “chuckled” and insisted: “No, I’ve not forgotten.” Rumors are swirling that the brothers are beginning to mend their fractured relationship after being seen side by side at several events at Windsor and Westminster Hall.
Tyla

Kate and William explain why they're still sending George, Charlotte and Louis to school following Queen's death

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to keep their children George, Charlotte and Louis in school despite the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The couple, who will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, have been busy attending any number of ceremonies and meeting with mourners, but are trying to keep things 'as normal as possible' for their three children.
The Independent

Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?

Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
