Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted the Queen will be laid to rest wearing only two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council said it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen in less heirlooms one might expect. Speaking to Metro.co.uk,...
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
Little known royal walks alongside Prince William and Harry during the Queen's procession
The Queen’s procession through central London included a little known member of the royal family. Watch below:. David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, formerly known as Viscount Linley until 2017, is the Queen’s 60-year-old nephew. He is the eldest child of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s beloved sister, and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017.
Kate Middleton shares sweet words about Prince William and Harry's reunion
Kate Middleton has shared her sweet reaction to the unexpected reunion of Prince William and Harry on Saturday (10 September). The new Princess of Wales, 40, commented on the brothers' first public appearance together since 2021 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. The two brothers were...
People are calling out massive double standard after Harry and Meghan were criticised for holding hands
People have once again noticed a huge double standard with the treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple were criticised for holding hands at Westminster Hall. Members of the Royal Family attended the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace through the streets of London on Wednesday 14 September....
Queen makes heartfelt nod to her beloved husband Prince Philip in funeral arrangement
THE QUEEN made a subtle but heartfelt nod to her husband, Prince Phillip, with her funeral arrangement. As her coffin made the journey down The Mall to Westminster Hall, eagle-eyed viewers noted the final way she paid tribute to her husband of 73 years. Hello! reports that the wreath on...
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Royal expert reveals King Charles' secret signal that allows him to end a conversation
A royal expert has claimed King Charles has a 'secret signal' for when he wants to end a conversation. For senior members of the royal family, there are plenty of events and engagements each year, where they meet and have conversations with hundreds of people. Apparently, certain royals have special...
Prince William Confronted by Member of the Public About Harry’s Birthday
Prince William was approached by a member of the public on Thursday who asked if he had forgotten his brother’s birthday. Prince Harry was quietly celebrating on Sept. 15 with wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.K. while mourning the loss of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reports that during a meet-and-greet with crowds at Sandringham on Thursday, an unidentified member of the public probed Prince William about Harry’s 38th-birthday celebration. According to The Sun, “William laughed to one well-wisher” and said “it is his birthday today, you’re absolutely right, it is.” Asked if he’d forgotten, the prince apparently “chuckled” and insisted: “No, I’ve not forgotten.” Rumors are swirling that the brothers are beginning to mend their fractured relationship after being seen side by side at several events at Windsor and Westminster Hall.
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in tears as they watch Her Majesty lie in state
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appeared to become emotional as they watched the Queen lie in state. The three royals were in attendance alongside Princes William and Harry for the procession of the Queen's coffin. Her body was transported from Scotland this week after she passed away at...
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
Emotional clip shows Prince Harry mourning the Queen just like he did for his mother
A clip of Prince Harry meeting well-wishers following the Queen's death last week has been compared to archive footage of the royal shortly after his mother, Princess Diana's death. In an emotional clip, shared by TikToker @good_memories3, Harry can be seen collecting flowers from well wishers while greeting members of...
Camilla praised as 'total class' for styling it out after she slipped over during royal appearance
Camilla, Queen Consort, has received the utmost praise after styling out a minor slip at a church in Cardiff. Watch the video below:. Camilla and her husband King Charles III attended a Thanksgiving service at Llandaff Cathedral in Wales as part of the Queen's remembrance service ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Kate and William explain why they're still sending George, Charlotte and Louis to school following Queen's death
Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to keep their children George, Charlotte and Louis in school despite the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The couple, who will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, have been busy attending any number of ceremonies and meeting with mourners, but are trying to keep things 'as normal as possible' for their three children.
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
Royal Conspiracy Theory Claims Queen Elizabeth's Body Is Not in Her Coffin
After Queen Elizabeth II died last week at age 96, world leaders and regular citizens flooded the internet to mourn. But so did conspiracy theorists, including some who allege that the late monarch's body isn't actually in the coffin. The queen's state funeral is set to take place on Monday,...
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
There is sadness in the air but magic in the skies. On September 9, after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at age 96 at her Balmoral home in Scotland, multiple rainbows seemed to spontaneously appear in the skies over the United Kingdom. The U.K. is known...
Kate Middleton Revealed Her ‘Little Louis Is Just so Sweet’ and Offered Support Over Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Kate Middleton shared a story about how "little" Prince Louis offered her support and comfort following the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
