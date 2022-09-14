ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Local project again seeking milkweed pods to help dwindling monarch butterfly population

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

The Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative is asking for help from residents during the seventh year of milkweed pod collections, according to the Summit Soil and Water Conservation District .

The project started in 2015 as a seven-county pilot. Since the first year, volunteers have collected about 5,000 gallons of common milkweed seed pods, totaling more than 22 million seeds.

Milkweed is the only host plant for the monarch butterfly for egg-laying and caterpillar rearing. It also serves as a food source for monarchs, as well as many other pollinator species.

The disappearance of milkweed across the U.S. has contributed to the 80% decline of the eastern monarch butterfly population over the last 20 years, the district said.

The district offered several tips:∙

  • Before collecting seeds, become familiar with the common milkweed to avoid harvesting pods from similar plants, such as hemp dogbane.
  • It's best to collect the pods when they are dry, gray or brown. If the center seam pops with gentle pressure, the seeds can be harvested.
  • Store the pods in paper bags because plastic bags collect unwanted moisture. Put the date and county collected on the bag before turning them in. Keep the pods in a cool, dry area until delivering them to the nearest collection site.

The collection starts Monday and ends Nov. 15. The collection site for Summit County is at the Ohio State University Extension Office, 440 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron.

For any questions about the seedpod collection in Summit County, call Summit Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-926-2452 or email Sandy Barbic at sbarbic@summitoh.net . For questions about the milkweed collection program statewide, email Marci Lininger at Marci.Lininger@dot.ohio.gov . For more information on milkweeds, visit u.osu.edu/beelab/milkweed-seed .

Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife , which said that monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day and may travel thousands of miles before they reach their destination.

The division said that monarch butterflies are in decline across their range, as are many other pollinating insects, due primarily to the loss of prairie and grassland habitat and that conserving tracts of unmown grasslands is one of the most important ways to help declining butterflies and other pollinating insects. The division also recommended gathering milkweed pods in early fall and planting the seeds.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818

