Dump truck rollover crash on Union St. in Rochester, traffic diverted
The operator of the truck is currently being checked for injuries.
13 WHAM
Arrest made in fatal shooting at unsanctioned party in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last month. On August 21, officers found two people who were shot amongst a crowd of people on State Street around 2:30 a.m. One of them, 27-year-old Jameik Foster...
13 WHAM
I-390 opens back up after police secure potentially suicidal man
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Police say they got a call around 4:00 p.m. from multiple jurisdictions for a potentially suicidal man in the area. Police were able to track him down in a vehicle outside of a building on Chili Ave. It was learned that possible handguns were in...
13 WHAM
Man stabbed on East Main Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight Friday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of East Main Street where man was reportedly stabbed. When police arrived they found the 28-year-old man who was slashed in the arm. He was transported...
13 WHAM
Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
13 WHAM
Officers not charged for fatally shooting man at Rochester store
Rochester, N.Y. — State Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report Friday into the death of Simran Gordon, who was shot and killed in a shootout with officers from the Rochester Police Department last year. Gordon, 24, was allegedly trying to rob the Family...
Rochester man hospitalized after Merrimac St. shooting
A portion of Merrimac Street was closed for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting
Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
WHEC TV-10
Crash on Inner Loop leaves motorcyclist dead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a fatal crash on the inner loop Wednesday morning. State Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. a motorcyclist, traveling eastbound near the St. Paul Boulevard exit crashed into a guide rail. The operator was thrown from the bike, and pronounced dead at the...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $8,000 from Rochester non-profit
Investigators discovered she embezzled $900 in funds provided for work training programs and instead used it to pay off her rent.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
16-year-old male shot overnight in Rochester
Investigators believe that the victim was shot on Wooden Street and then rode his bicycle to Genesee St. to look for help.
Parolee arrested in Nevada after murder on State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee who police say fled to Nevada after a fatal shooting in Rochester last month was arrested Thursday. According to investigators, Jameik Foster, 27, was shot and killed during an “non-sanctioned” party at the Burrito Urbano Restaurant on State Street on August 21. Foster was one of two people shot […]
13 WHAM
Business owners fed up with crime and violence on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A deadly shooting near a Rochester school not only prompted fears, but also a plan of action Friday. The head of the North Clinton Business Association says in the past four months, three businesses have closed because of an increase in violent crimes in the neighborhood.
How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
13 WHAM
Missing teen found safe
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Lucy "Max" Cooney has returned home unharmed. Original Story: Monroe County Sheriff's is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile. Lucy "Max" Cooney is 13-years-old, 5'6" and weights 130 pounds. She has pink and green hair with hazel eyes. Lucy was last seen on...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in State Street Homicide
A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
13 WHAM
Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet
Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
