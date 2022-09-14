ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Arrest made in fatal shooting at unsanctioned party in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last month. On August 21, officers found two people who were shot amongst a crowd of people on State Street around 2:30 a.m. One of them, 27-year-old Jameik Foster...
13 WHAM

I-390 opens back up after police secure potentially suicidal man

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Police say they got a call around 4:00 p.m. from multiple jurisdictions for a potentially suicidal man in the area. Police were able to track him down in a vehicle outside of a building on Chili Ave. It was learned that possible handguns were in...
13 WHAM

Man stabbed on East Main Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight Friday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of East Main Street where man was reportedly stabbed. When police arrived they found the 28-year-old man who was slashed in the arm. He was transported...
13 WHAM

Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
13 WHAM

Officers not charged for fatally shooting man at Rochester store

Rochester, N.Y. — State Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report Friday into the death of Simran Gordon, who was shot and killed in a shootout with officers from the Rochester Police Department last year. Gordon, 24, was allegedly trying to rob the Family...
News Channel 34

WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting

Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
WHEC TV-10

Crash on Inner Loop leaves motorcyclist dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a fatal crash on the inner loop Wednesday morning. State Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. a motorcyclist, traveling eastbound near the St. Paul Boulevard exit crashed into a guide rail. The operator was thrown from the bike, and pronounced dead at the...
News 8 WROC

How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
13 WHAM

Missing teen found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Lucy "Max" Cooney has returned home unharmed. Original Story: Monroe County Sheriff's is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile. Lucy "Max" Cooney is 13-years-old, 5'6" and weights 130 pounds. She has pink and green hair with hazel eyes. Lucy was last seen on...
iheart.com

Arrest Made in State Street Homicide

A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
13 WHAM

Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman with a hatchet

Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of brutally killing a woman in Rochester is headed to prison. Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, will serve 25 years to life for stabbing Heather Majors, 47, with a hatchet at least 77 times on Chili Avenue on July 10, 2021. Majors was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died two days later.
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
