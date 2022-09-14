Read full article on original website
Mipso, September 23
Friday, September 23, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of their most recent, self-titled album lauded by American Songwriter as "a sonic excursison" that "transforms folk tunes into hypnotic charmers," the chart-topping indie-folk and bluegrass artists of Mipso play a September 23 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest recording a work in which, according to Paste magazine, "the Americana quartet finds warmth in sticking together."
Slaughter Is Coming to Clinton and We Have Your Tickets
The chart-topping and platinum-selling band, Slaughter, is coming through Clinton this November, and 97X has your tickets. Slaughter is bringing their high-energy performance that features all of their hits, like Fly to the Angels, Up All Night, Desperately, and Spend My Life. Slaughter has headlined numerous tours and had a...
PrairieFest, September 24
Saturday, September 24, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland IA. Beloved for offering an expansive site for respite and reflection, Wheatland, Iowa's Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is revered for its beautiful grounds that include gardens, fields, timber, trails, a labyrinth, a nature pond, and a soothing Retreat Center. It's a lovely oasis of quiet where a monthly get-together is actually called "Come to the Quiet." Yet on September 24, visitors will actually be treated to five hours' worth of sounds. Beguiling, diverse, supremely musical sounds.
New Event in Downtown Davenport Announced — German Fest October 14
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 14, 2022) — A new event in a newly created space is coming to downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held 6–10PM, Friday, October 14, 2022, in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
“Heavenly Bodies: A Virtual Talk with Photographer Paul Koudounaris,” September 22
German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Offering a pre-Halloween treat for art and history lovers, Davenport's German American Heritage Center will, on September 22, present Heavenly Bodies: A Virtual Talk with Photographer Paul Koudounaris, in which the noted author will deliver an online lecture on how he came to photograph intricately adorned skeletons in basilicas across Europe.
2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, September 23 and 24
LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA. A celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, entertainment, and inclusion will be enjoyed in LeClaire Park over the September 23 and 24 weekend, with the Davenport LeClaire the site for the 2022 Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival, an eagerly anticipated, all-ages happening boasting live music, drag shows, burlesque, DJs, dance parties, food and merchant vendors, and more.
New German Fest coming to Davenport in October
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) are partnering to bring a new festival to the Quad Cities, according to a press release from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. German Fest will take place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Oct....
“Their Town,” September 23 through October 1
The Mockingbird on Main, 320 North Main Street, Davenport IA. From September 23 through October 1, Davenport venue the Mockingbird on Main will house writer/director Alexander Richardson's re-imagining of Thornton Wilder's stage classic Our Town, fittingly titled Their Town. If the title sounds familiar, that might be because the show was recently staged at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline. If you weren't able to see it, Richardson absolutely understands a potential reason why: It was staged in March of 2020.
Join NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley for NAMIWalks Your Way
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental-health condition. Mental-health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday, September 17.
5K Walk and Run to Raise Funds for Mississippi River Trail
PRINCETON, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Princeton Recreation Trails is hosting their 9th annual 5K Walk and Run, “I’m running to support my community and raise money for the Mississippi River Trail,” says Tara Flesch, Race Director. Princeton Recreation Trails Inc improves pathways to increase safe...
KWQC
Rock Falls, Sterling host Fiesta Days Parade Saturday
ROCK FALLS/STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The cities of Rock Falls and Sterling will host the Fiesta Days Parade Saturday. The parade route will be 1st Avenue/IL Route 40 starting at 10th Street in Rock Falls and going north across the 1st Avenue bridge into Sterling along Locust and West 3rd Street.
espnquadcities.com
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
agupdate.com
Family fills many roles on shared farms
GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence late Wednesday in Rock Island
There was a heavy police presence about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, Rock Island. At least five squad cars were in the area. Our Local 4 News crew saw officers search the area, including the contents of a garbage can, and place an evidence marker near it.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
lastwordonsports.com
Quarterback Decision Prompts Concern as Iowa Hosts Nevada
Three out of 29. That ratio equates to just over 10%. It represents Iowa’s success rate on passing downs this season. Passing downs are defined as second down with eight or more yards to go, or third down with five or more yards to go. In those situations, a successful pass gives you one of two things: third and under two yards, or a first down, respectively. Just three times out of 29 attempts in the first two games of the season was Iowa successful, as it’s defined. This is just one of the reasons why the Hawkeye offense ranks 131st out of 131 teams in the FBS.
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Nevada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
After a two-game homestand, the Nevada Wolf Pack will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Wolf Pack came up short against the Incarnate Word Cardinals last week, falling 55-41. There was early excitement for Iowa...
Downtown Galesburg bar and grill to get exterior/interior makeover
Assistance in the form of a facade grant and a TIF Redeveloper Agreement will help freshen the look of a downtown bar and grill. Cherry Street Brewing Company is proposing to renovate the interior and exterior of its building at 57 S. Cherry St. Interior improvements include a new microbrew,...
