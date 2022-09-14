Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited debut in AEW back in March, but unfortunately for the "Charismatic Enigma," his run with the company was short-lived when he fell into legal trouble, getting arrested for a DUI in June. The unfortunate situation with Jeff cost him and his brother Matt a chance at winning AEW tag team gold while being suspended from AEW by Tony Khan. Since then, there hasn't been much said about Jeff as he's been dealing with the situation in court dating back to early August, and his brother throughout has preached how Jeff needs to take some time to figure things out. However, on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt teased the potential return of Jeff while talking with his guest Wardlow about the prospects surrounding a trio including the three of them.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO