Read full article on original website
Related
nerej.com
Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio
Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
wabi.tv
Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
Ellsworth American
Officials discuss worst-case Deer Isle Causeway scenarios
DEER ISLE — What happens to those on and off the island should a storm take out a chunk of the causeway? Who fixes it? Who stands guard so that someone doesn’t drive his or her vehicle into the bay? What happens to Deer Isle-Stonington residents who may be traveling daily off-island for dialysis treatments?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
Ellsworth American
This old farm: Award-winning illustrator to read at MDI preserve
BAR HARBOR — Caldecott Medal winner Sophie Blackall, whose books include “Hello Lighthouse” and “Finding Winnie” by Lindsay Mattick among others, will celebrate the release of her new picture book,. “Farmhouse” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Stone Barn Farm Preserve...
Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb
As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
Ellsworth American
Thank you, Jared
I am writing as an educator who works at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. We have a small boarding program which is just now growing again post-COVID. This year we have enrolled three refugees, one from Afghanistan and two from the Ukraine. As an admissions goal, we started working on enrolling the student from Afghanistan over a year ago. At the time, the student was living in Kabul and was in a lot of danger after our military withdrew (he is of a minority sect). His older brother had emigrated to the U.S., had become a citizen and had served in the military.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
Ellsworth American
Duane B. Gray tournament raises over $17K for GSA
BLUE HILL — The ninth annual Duane B. Gray Golf Tournament was held this past Saturday, Sept. 10, on a picturesque day at the Blue Hill Country Club. The tournament, held in honor of George Stevens Academy alum Duane B. Gray, raises money for the GSA Fund, which provides “essential support for all areas of life” at the school. According to school officials, this year’s tournament raised over $17,000, surpassing last year’s total of $16,500-plus and setting a new record for the amount of money raised.
Yes, This Incredible Maine House Really Has An Indoor Horse Arena
This Ellsworth "mansion" is probably the most unique property on the market right now. Because of the massive size of the house, we are referring to it as a mansion, but much of the square footage is used for a very specific purpose. More on that in a minute... According...
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
wabi.tv
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
Ellsworth American
One-time “Bitter Steve” now just wants to make things better
He’s intense. He’s funny. He can talk for hours. He has no political experience, but Steve Hanrahan, a resident of Brooksville, has decided to run for Maine’s House District 16 (Castine, Sedgwick, Brooksville, Blue Hill, Surry and Trenton). He is solid Republican, wears a U.S. Marines cap and a T-shirt indicating his feelings for his flag and his faith, but it would be a mistake for liberal voters to dismiss him without a hearing.
Boston man distributed cocaine in two Maine counties, police say
ROCKLAND, Maine — On Wednesday, a Boston man was arrested on suspicion of distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo counties, authorities say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Bernard Holmes-Fox, 29, of Boston, was arrested and charged with three counts of Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.
Ellsworth American
Fair enough
I would like to add my voice to those expressing appreciation to the many people who organize and volunteer for the annual Blue Hill Fair. This year’s iteration was no exception as it continued a long-standing tradition of excellence with the addition of the exhibit honoring E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web” and the entertaining productions of the play by the same name by folks from The Grand Theater in Ellsworth. Bravo.
If This Happens, Gas Goes Back Up to $5 a Gallon STAT
First let's celebrate another week of lower gas prices than the week prior as the average in the state of Maine is at $3.92. A check with Gas Buddy for Bangor area has the lowest at $3.57 and lots of stations at about a dime or so more per gallon.
Ellsworth American
Lighthouse cottage to be stabilized
GOULDSBORO — The Prospect Harbor Lighthouse’s heavily damaged keeper’s cottage will get a temporary roof and be structurally stabilized this fall before the U.S. Navy begins an assessment of and engages the public about the 173-year-old historic structure’s future over the coming winter and next spring.
foxbangor.com
Natural Living Center hit by a car
BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
Comments / 0