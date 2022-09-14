Read full article on original website
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Police release photo, description of woman who robbed Warren bank at gunpoint
Detectives with the Warren Police Department are still searching for a woman wanted for an armed bank robbery on Thursday. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detroit News
Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony
A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week. The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.
The Oakland Press
Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court
The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
Detroit News
Driver, tips sought in east Detroit hit-and-run
Detroit police are working to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit and run this month on the city's east side that left one person critically injured. The suspect was driving a light colored Lexus south on Van Dyke near Stockton around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 2 when it struck a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the street, investigators said in a statement.
candgnews.com
One student dead, two injured in Fraser stabbing
FRASER — One Fraser High School student is dead and two others were hospitalized following a violent incident that occurred near Fraser High School on Sept. 13. Police said the dead and injured students were stabbed. One of the students was said to be in serious condition as of Sept. 14.
Detroit News
Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.
1 dead, 3 teens arrested after triple stabbing near Fraser High School
Three teenagers are in police custody following a triple stabbing in Macomb County that left one person dead. It happened late Tuesday afternoon, not far from Fraser High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials: Traffic crash-turned-pedestrian crash kills 35-year-old 'John Doe' in Oakland County
A two-vehicle crash in Southfield led to a pedestrian fatality after a 35-year-old driver got out of his car and was struck by an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.
fox2detroit.com
Suspected hit-and-run crash in Macomb County seriously injures pedestrian, Gratiot Avenue reopens
Police in Clinton Township have closed both directions of Gratiot Ave. as they investigate into a traffic crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
Detroit News
Police investigate slaying of Mount Clemens man
Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the slaying of a man found dead in Mount Clemens. Deputies on Sept. 8 responded to a home on Park Street for a welfare check. A 911 caller "reported he received a call from a third party stating the resident of the home was having a medical emergency," investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
Jury deadlocks during 2nd trial for Detroit cop charged with assaulting mentally ill woman
Detroit — A jury was unable to come to a decision Wednesday in the trial of a Detroit police officer accused of assaulting a mentally ill woman in 2018 after taking her to the hospital, leading to a mistrial. This was the second trial for Cpl. Dewayne Jones, who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy arrested for threatening to shoot up 3 schools in Warren, Sterling Heights
WARREN, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights, police said. Threats posted on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) claimed someone was going to “shoot up” Cousino High School at 8 a.m., according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.
Detroit News
Detroit mom charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter
Detroit — A Detroit mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said a 10-year-old child found an unsecured handgun Tuesday at Erica Graham's home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street and fired it, striking the 8-year-old and killing her, according to a news release.
huronhub.com
2 motorists pass buses Friday in Huron Township; police to reach out to lawmakers on issue
Two motorists passed stopped schools buses in Huron Township Friday morning, and local law enforcement is saying enough is enough. “We certainly will be reaching out to lawmakers to see what can be done,” said Everette Robbins, director of public safety. “Enough is enough.”. A Taylor resident passed...
