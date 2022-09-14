ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony

A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week. The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court

The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Driver, tips sought in east Detroit hit-and-run

Detroit police are working to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit and run this month on the city's east side that left one person critically injured. The suspect was driving a light colored Lexus south on Van Dyke near Stockton around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 2 when it struck a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the street, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fraser, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
candgnews.com

One student dead, two injured in Fraser stabbing

FRASER — One Fraser High School student is dead and two others were hospitalized following a violent incident that occurred near Fraser High School on Sept. 13. Police said the dead and injured students were stabbed. One of the students was said to be in serious condition as of Sept. 14.
FRASER, MI
Detroit News

Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Fraser Public Schools#Fraser High School
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fraser High School student dead after stabbing

A man tried to help a Fraser High School student after seeing that the teen had been stabbed in the neck, but the teen later died. Police said two other teens were also stabbed during a fight.
FRASER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Police investigate slaying of Mount Clemens man

Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday they are investigating the slaying of a man found dead in Mount Clemens. Deputies on Sept. 8 responded to a home on Park Street for a welfare check. A 911 caller "reported he received a call from a third party stating the resident of the home was having a medical emergency," investigators said in a statement.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.  
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit mom charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter

Detroit — A Detroit mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said a 10-year-old child found an unsecured handgun Tuesday at Erica Graham's home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street and fired it, striking the 8-year-old and killing her, according to a news release.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy