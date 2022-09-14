Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon party at New York Fashion Week

These Material Girls know how to strike a pose.

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon hit the New York Fashion Week afterparty circuit Monday, commanding attention with their standout style.

For LaQuan Smith’s post-show bash at The Blond, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop paired her bubblegum pink hair with freshly bleached eyebrows — trying the trend endorsed by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and Maisie Williams.

She was impossible to miss in a bright yellow Balenciaga parka ($2,150) and track pants ($1,390) worn with a black zip-up corset, accessorizing with plenty of her signature bling.

Lourdes, 25, dressed to impress (and showed off her abs) in a tiny shredded crop top with a matching sheer mini and tall black leather boots.

Madonna showed off her new edgy look at New York Fashion Week with bleached brows and pink hair.

Lourdes Leon rocked a shredded shirt and matching mini.

The SUNY Purchase grad recently embarking on a music career of her own, and released her debut single, “Lock&Key,” as Lolahol on August 24.

In the video, Lourdes writhes in wild looks ranging from sparkly silver pasties paired with a matching open-front party dress to a two-piece ensemble made of tangled ropes.

Madonna partied at the LaQuan Smith NYFW afterparty at The Blond. WWD via Getty Images

At Smith’s late-night celebration, Madonna dropped it low with rapper Tokischa, with whom she’s been spotted canoodling. The pop icon is gearing up to release a remix of her hit song “Hung Up” with the rapper.

A source told Page Six the pair’s music video shoot for the tune was forced to pause after police arrived following multiple noise complaints from unhappy neighbors, but eventually continued indoors. Heaven help us, since their collaboration is out on September 19.