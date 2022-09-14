ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon party at New York Fashion Week

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

These Material Girls know how to strike a pose.

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon hit the New York Fashion Week afterparty circuit Monday, commanding attention with their standout style.

For LaQuan Smith’s post-show bash at The Blond, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop paired her bubblegum pink hair with freshly bleached eyebrows — trying the trend endorsed by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and Maisie Williams.

She was impossible to miss in a bright yellow Balenciaga parka ($2,150) and track pants ($1,390) worn with a black zip-up corset, accessorizing with plenty of her signature bling.

Lourdes, 25, dressed to impress (and showed off her abs) in a tiny shredded crop top with a matching sheer mini and tall black leather boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpN2E_0hvEjST600
Madonna showed off her new edgy look at New York Fashion Week with bleached brows and pink hair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkg6C_0hvEjST600
Lourdes Leon rocked a shredded shirt and matching mini.

The SUNY Purchase grad recently embarking on a music career of her own, and released her debut single, “Lock&Key,” as Lolahol on August 24.

In the video, Lourdes writhes in wild looks ranging from sparkly silver pasties paired with a matching open-front party dress to a two-piece ensemble made of tangled ropes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dx9Yu_0hvEjST600
Madonna partied at the LaQuan Smith NYFW afterparty at The Blond. WWD via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzjFR_0hvEjST600
Madonna partied at the LaQuan Smith NYFW afterparty at The Blond. WWD via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNaOQ_0hvEjST600
Madonna partied at the LaQuan Smith NYFW afterparty at The Blond. WWD via Getty Images

At Smith’s late-night celebration, Madonna dropped it low with rapper Tokischa, with whom she’s been spotted canoodling. The pop icon is gearing up to release a remix of her hit song “Hung Up” with the rapper.

A source told Page Six the pair’s music video shoot for the tune was forced to pause after police arrived following multiple noise complaints from unhappy neighbors, but eventually continued indoors. Heaven help us, since their collaboration is out on September 19.

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College

Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Maisie Williams
Person
Lizzo
Person
Lourdes Leon
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Party Dress#Music Video#The New York Fashion Week#Suny Purchase
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy