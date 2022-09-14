ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Bon Appétit names East Austin restaurant one of 10 best new restaurants in the country

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjpI0_0hvEjQhe00

Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s long journey back to cooking the cuisine of his native Guyana has also led him once again into the national spotlight.

Bon Appétit on Tuesday named Canje, the Caribbean restaurant the chef opened in the fall of 2021 with his partners in the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, one of the 10 best new restaurants in the country.

Hilary Cadigan of Bon Appétit raved about the wild bass in rum butter, Guyanese-style roti, pepper pot and more.

The magazine named 50 semifinalists last week, a list that included fellow East Austin restaurant Birdie’s.

Bristol-Joseph, whose life and career we chronicled in a profile earlier this year, which ran the same week as our review of Canje, was named a Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2020 for his work at Emmer & Rye and Hestia.

Get a weekly helping of Austin restaurant dish delivered to your inbox: Sign up for Matthew Odam's Austin360 Eats newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

ATX Cocina team expands with new Austin restaurant concept now open

The operators behind ATX Cocina are serving up more Mexican dishes with the recent opening of Bulevar in Northwest Austin, featuring wood-grilled meats and plenty of drinks.Partners Larry Foles and Guy Villavaso have teamed up again for a restaurant with a variety of "masa, meat and margs." The menu has appetizers like machete and queso and dinner dishes that include duck mole, roast chicken and wood-grilled meats like a Berkshire Tomahawk pork chop. Kevin Taylor, the executive chef at Bulevar, noted that he was raised in a family-operated Mexican kitchen and learned to cook with locals during trips to Mexico....
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 new places to get food in Austin this fall

Masa y Mas will have counter-style service offering handmade tortillas, tacos, tortas y mas. (Courtesy Masa y Mas) A new late-night pizza restaurant called Allday is expected to open at 1708 E. 6th, Austin, in mid-October. Allday serves New York-style pies made to order or by the slice. Allday serves specialty pies, such as the white pizza with roasted broccolini, garlic and lemon pepper seasoning, as well as build-your-own options, salads, cold brew coffee and gelato. The restaurant will be operating next to Daydreamer bar out of a tiny home. Allday is owned by Daniel Sorg, Townsend Smith and Zak Drummond. www.allday.pizza.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Upscale Champagne and Caviar Bar Opens in Downtown Austin Hotel

Downtown Austin hotel Fairmont opened a new fancy champagne and caviar bar starting today, Friday, September 16. Room 725 offers champagne by the bottle, glass, and flights; cocktails such as French 75s, martinis, and old fashioneds; caviars are available a la carte with accompaniments as well on dishes like foie gras, confit potatoes, and lobster claws; and there’s a vegan caviar option. There are also cigars. The indoor bar is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. Reservations can be placed online.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Rye, TX
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
tribeza.com

Gorgeous Austin Plant Shops for New and Experienced Green Thumbs

Finding the right plants for a specific space can be a fine-tuned skill, but designer Sara Barnes makes it easy at the warm and welcoming studio she runs with her husband, Matt. Tucked away off of South First next to The Soup Peddler and True Hemp Science, every nook in Frond is expertly curated with overflowing greenery, complementary ceramics and home goods that will help visitors envision the endless ways they can enhance their environment.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Wine#Cooking#Guyana#Food Drink#Guyanese#Emmer Rye
KVUE

KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
AUSTIN, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 Texas Road Trips to Take in This Fall

Been in town all summer? Here’s your chance to get away. With school and work getting busy, we’re shaking off our summer slumbers and returning to business. But between the demands of our daily lives and the routines needed to keep them on track, it’s not unusual to find yourself needing a change in scenery. Texas is sprawling with undiscovered sweet spots; the only way to find them is to get on the road. So here’s the plan: Take a Friday off, pack your bags, and make a trip to one of these getaways for a weekend of pure fun.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrates grand opening in Round Rock

The first Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar held a grand opening Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar celebrated the grand opening of its first Round Rock location Sept. 13 at 2600 N. I-35, Round Rock. The farm-to-table restaurant offers house-made simple syrups for cocktails and freshly baked bread for all of its menu items. The menu includes appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts alongside drinks, including wine, beer, signature cocktails and whiskey flights. Items such as biscuits, chicken and waffle plates, French toast, eggs and cocktails are also available during weekend brunch . 737-243-1330. www.whiskeycake.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Q92

There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin

Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

The 13 Best Mexican Restaurants in Austin

You may think finding a good place to sit with your friends and have a good-old-fashioned Mexican meal or sharing a plate of tacos with an ice-cold beer is easy to find when you’re in Texas, but we’re here to tell you, it’s not as easy as you may think.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Top Notch Hamburgers

Alright, alright, alright! Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th with a charcoal-grilled burger from Austin’s iconic hang-out spot, Top Notch. Featured in Dazed and Confused, this classic eatery brings out your order to your car. Top Notch has been open since 1971, and in addition to the burgers,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy