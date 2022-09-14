ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Milwaukee Brewers: Frankie Montas vs. Adrian Houser

The New York Yankees get set for their first visit to American Family Field since the 2014 season. It’s been so long that back then, it was named Miller Park, Ron Roenicke was managing, and Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez was the pitcher of record in the last game between these two franchises in Milwaukee. David Phelps started for New York and the likes of Yangervis Solarte, John Ryan Murphy, and Ichiro Suzuki were in the Yankees’ lineup.
MILWAUKEE, WI

