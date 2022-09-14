The New York Yankees get set for their first visit to American Family Field since the 2014 season. It’s been so long that back then, it was named Miller Park, Ron Roenicke was managing, and Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez was the pitcher of record in the last game between these two franchises in Milwaukee. David Phelps started for New York and the likes of Yangervis Solarte, John Ryan Murphy, and Ichiro Suzuki were in the Yankees’ lineup.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO