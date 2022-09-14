Read full article on original website
Always looking for pitching depth, Phillies add righty from San Diego
MIAMI -- Even as they bear down on their first postseason berth since 2011, the Phillies aren't about to risk running short on pitching depth over the final three weeks of the regular season. To wit: The team on Wednesday claimed right-hander Tayler Scott off waivers from the San Diego...
Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
Could ‘Tanking for Tito’ become a thing for Rays?
ST. PETERSBURG — With the Rays’ American League East title dreams all but dying last weekend in New York, welcome back to the race for the league’s three wild-card spots and the seeding within the group, which seems likely to go down to the final days. The...
4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
New York Yankees @ Milwaukee Brewers: Frankie Montas vs. Adrian Houser
The New York Yankees get set for their first visit to American Family Field since the 2014 season. It’s been so long that back then, it was named Miller Park, Ron Roenicke was managing, and Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez was the pitcher of record in the last game between these two franchises in Milwaukee. David Phelps started for New York and the likes of Yangervis Solarte, John Ryan Murphy, and Ichiro Suzuki were in the Yankees’ lineup.
