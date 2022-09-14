ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
huroninsider.com

3 children, 1 adult hospitalized following crash on US 250

SANDUSKY – Three children and one adult were transported to the hospital Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash on US 250, near Ramada Street. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the crash occurred a 2003 Mercury Sable was driving behind a 2009 Nissan Murano. The report states that the Nissan slowed to stop in traffic and the Mercury failed to break in time.
SANDUSKY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Riverside Schools staff, administrators take on multiple roles amid bus driver shortage

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)   A shortage of qualified bus drivers continues to pose a major challenge for school districts across Northeast Ohio. In the Riverside Local School District in Lake County’s Painesville Township, a number of employees are taking on the role of bus driver, in addition to their daily duties. Christine Illner, the […]
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katherine Burnheimer told 19 News on September 5th that she called the police and they took a long time getting to what turned out to be a murder scene. “There’s a guy choking a girl in her house and he’s killing her right now. I need...
Cleveland.com

Report of attempted kidnapping in Wickliffe turned out to be elderly women trying to help young girl, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Wickliffe police early Thursday reported what appeared to be an attempted kidnapping involving an 11-year-old girl who was walking down the street. Hours later, police said it was actually a 71-year-old woman who had stopped her car to try to talk to the girl out of concern because of the heavy amount of traffic that was in the area.
WICKLIFFE, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Murder victim found in Canton basement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Canton man was found shot to death in the basement of a Canton home Wednesday morning. Canton police said officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. around 8:30 a.m. The victim, identified as Michael McCrae, was...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire heavily damages home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
ELYRIA, OH

