62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
3 children, 1 adult hospitalized following crash on US 250
SANDUSKY – Three children and one adult were transported to the hospital Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash on US 250, near Ramada Street. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the crash occurred a 2003 Mercury Sable was driving behind a 2009 Nissan Murano. The report states that the Nissan slowed to stop in traffic and the Mercury failed to break in time.
One dies in Valley View motorcycle crash
Canal Road is closed after a fatal motorcycle accident late Friday morning.
Ohio delivery driver helps stop attempted child abduction
An Ohio delivery driver is being hailed a hero after his quick thinking may have stopped an attempted abduction.
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
Riverside Schools staff, administrators take on multiple roles amid bus driver shortage
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) A shortage of qualified bus drivers continues to pose a major challenge for school districts across Northeast Ohio. In the Riverside Local School District in Lake County’s Painesville Township, a number of employees are taking on the role of bus driver, in addition to their daily duties. Christine Illner, the […]
Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
Avon Lake Daycare Worker Breaks Toddler’s Leg in Disturbing Video
A daycare employee in Avon Lake has been charged with a felony. She’s accused of breaking a toddler’s leg after lifting him with one arm and tossing him to the ground. We warn you that the video in this post may be disturbing. This story was originally reported by FOX 8.
Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted
PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
Video shows what led to child’s broken leg at local daycare
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you inside an Avon Lake daycare to see how a toddler suffered a broken leg.
911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katherine Burnheimer told 19 News on September 5th that she called the police and they took a long time getting to what turned out to be a murder scene. “There’s a guy choking a girl in her house and he’s killing her right now. I need...
Police: Abduction attempt turns out to be Good Samaritan trying to help child
Wickliffe police say reports of an attempted kidnapping appear to be a misunderstanding.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Wickliffe police early Thursday reported what appeared to be an attempted kidnapping involving an 11-year-old girl who was walking down the street. Hours later, police said it was actually a 71-year-old woman who had stopped her car to try to talk to the girl out of concern because of the heavy amount of traffic that was in the area.
I TEAM: Charges filed for abuse at local daycare
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found the first charges filed against a worker at a local daycare for an incident that left a toddler with a broken leg.
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Daycare worker fired at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake following child injury
AVON LAKE, Ohio — An employee at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake has been fired following what the daycare center is calling an 'unfortunate situation and isolated incident.'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Robert...
Murder victim found in Canton basement
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Canton man was found shot to death in the basement of a Canton home Wednesday morning. Canton police said officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. around 8:30 a.m. The victim, identified as Michael McCrae, was...
Fire heavily damages home in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
Geauga County Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted for fleeing and eluding
Deputies with the Geauga County Sheriff's Office are searching for Michael Brewster, a 26-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant and also sought for allegedly causing a serious-injury crash.
